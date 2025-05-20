TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Amid the tension: A demand for free Balochistan

The ongoing plight of the Baloch people has prompted organizations to formally appeal to the United Nations, urging immediate intervention in the humanitarian crisis in Baluchistan.

Sarita Nandmehar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New Delhi
Tue, May 20, 2025 Published on May. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-05-20T11:22:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Amid the tension: A demand for free Balochistan An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Amritsar in India on May 9. (AFP/Narinder Nanu)

T

he dynamics between India and Baluchistan are deeply rooted in the historical context of Baluchistan’s coerced accession to Pakistan in 1948. The region has been a focal point of Baloch nationalist movements, which express significant discontent regarding political marginalization at the hands of the Pakistani central government.

Recent border tensions have highlighted the cultural and geopolitical ties between South India and Baluchistan, the latter encompassing territories in Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. A notable source of animosity among the Baloch community is the demographic proliferation of Punjabis, perceived as disproportionately benefiting from the economic resources in Baluchistan.

The Pakistani government’s strategy in addressing Baloch separatism entails a combination of military, political and socioeconomic initiatives. This has included military offensives against Baloch nationalist insurgents aimed at curbing separatist activities.

Such operations often draw criticism for alleged human rights violations, while the government's dialogue attempts with select Baloch leaders have been characterized by caution and limited engagement due to prevailing security concerns and a backdrop of mistrust.

Concurrently, Pakistan has embarked on economic development initiatives, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), targeting infrastructure enhancement and employment generation to alleviate grievances. However, the overarching strategy remains heavily security-centric, with legislative measures like detentions and organizational bans implemented to stifle separatist movements.

In this context, regional actors, including Pakistan, Iran and China, significantly influence Baluchistan's dynamics and its relationship with India. Pakistan maintains a firm grip on the region, routinely accusing India of supporting Baloch insurgents, an allegation India refutes.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Iran, sharing ethnic and cultural ties with Baloch populations in its own Baluchistan region, remains cautious of Indian influence along its borders and is focused on regional security challenges, including smuggling and insurgency.

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Related Articles

Norms have changed in South Asia, future deescalation is much harder

How India and Pakistan pulled back from the brink with US-brokered ceasefire

The enduring power of judgement in an uncertain world

Escape from Myawaddy

Iran will not hesitate to defend its nuclear programme, foreign ministry says

Related Article

Norms have changed in South Asia, future deescalation is much harder

How India and Pakistan pulled back from the brink with US-brokered ceasefire

The enduring power of judgement in an uncertain world

Escape from Myawaddy

Iran will not hesitate to defend its nuclear programme, foreign ministry says

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

More in Opinion

 View more
Merchants and buyers pack the Tanah Abang Skybridge that connects the railway station to the famous Tanah Abang textile market in Central Jakarta in this undated photo.
Academia

Making raw material supply more competitive for light manufacturing
Students hold posters that read “return soldiers to the barracks“ (right) and “civilian supremacy“ (second right) during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java on March 24.
Academia

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive
Maintenance workers clean a Garuda Indonesia aircraft on May 8, 2024, at a hangar at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Diverging fortunes: Garuda Indonesia vs. Singapore Airlines

Highlight
Activists from the Solidarity Network for Victims and Justice (JSKK) hold posters during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Reform era draws to a close
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Democracy, 27 years later
Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20, 2025 in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions.
Economy

Hundreds of on-demand drivers demand higher pay at Jakarta protest

The Latest

 View more
Culture and Entertainment

Raissa Ramadhani is officially missing you
Academia

Making raw material supply more competitive for light manufacturing
Politics

Simultaneous election system doesn’t reduce costs: Bima Arya
Asia & Pacific

Satellites, nuclear power on agenda as Macron visits Vietnam next week
Companies

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Middle East and Africa

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
Politics

House speaker Puan warns government against whitewashing history
Academia

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Amid the tension: A demand for free Balochistan

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.