TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AI paradox: The hidden cost of smarter machines

Indonesia’s efforts to make artificial intelligence (AI) more efficient can end up crippling its power grid. 

Andi Kuncoro and Prasasti Dewi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 22, 2025 Published on May. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-05-21T12:26:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AI paradox: The hidden cost of smarter machines A construction project for a National Data Center (PDN) facility in Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java, is seen on Feb. 6, 2024. (Antara/Livia Kristianti)

I

n the global race to harness artificial intelligence (AI), energy efficiency is often hailed as a virtue. Yet, as Indonesia accelerates its digital transformation and plans to develop a national AI road map, we must confront a paradox the nation cannot afford to ignore: Making AI more efficient could inadvertently strain our power grid.

This phenomenon, known as Jevons' Paradox, suggests that improvements in energy efficiency can lead to increased total consumption. For Indonesia, this presents a quiet but critical challenge, one that cuts across infrastructure readiness, environmental sustainability, trade resilience, economic equity and even national sovereignty.

According to the International Energy Agency, electricity consumption from global data centers is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching nearly 1,000 terawatt-hours annually. That projected figure would exceed Japan’s entire national electricity use, an advanced, energy-efficient country that consumed around 909 TWh in 2023. It also equals 70 percent of India’s annual electricity consumption, despite India having over 10 times the population of Japan.

AI workloads are a principal driver. Training a single large language model, such as GPT-3, reportedly consumed more than 1,000 megawatt-hours, equivalent to the monthly usage of over 100 Indonesian households. While policymakers often focus on making each AI model use less electricity, they tend to overlook a larger effect: Once AI becomes cheaper and faster, we start using it everywhere, from logistics and agriculture to surveillance and online shopping. Ironically, the more efficient AI becomes, the more energy it ultimately consumes.

The logic behind this expansion is hardly new. In 1865, economist William Stanley Jevons observed that more efficient steam engines led to more coal consumption, not less. As algorithmic performance increases and deployment costs fall, Jevons' Paradox re-emerges in digital form. In the case of AI, the more efficient our models become, the more ubiquitous (and energy-intensive) their use becomes.

A 2025 study by Duke University offers a contrarian insight into this narrative. It finds that power systems, like those in the United States, may have untapped potential to accommodate large new electricity loads, including data centers. But this is only possible if those loads can reduce or shift their usage during peak hours.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This concept, known as “curtailment-enabled headroom”, hints at an emerging form of load diplomacy. Meaning that, those who can flex consumption can gain strategic room to grow.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Countercyclical policies to support economic growth

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

Related Articles

The Age of ASEAN: Building trust in Southeast Asia’s digital future

Satellites, nuclear power on agenda as Macron visits Vietnam next week

Indonesia, Brunei are one family, Prabowo says in visit

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation

Related Article

The Age of ASEAN: Building trust in Southeast Asia’s digital future

Satellites, nuclear power on agenda as Macron visits Vietnam next week

Indonesia, Brunei are one family, Prabowo says in visit

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Countercyclical policies to support economic growth

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

More in Opinion

 View more
Tellers count United States dollar banknotes on May 11, 2023, at the Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) branch on Jl. Thamrin in Central Jakarta.
Academia

What Islamic finance brings to climate resilience
Scan and pay: A customer scans a QRIS code to pay for a bowl of bakso (meatball soup) in Tangerang, Banten, on Oct. 17, 2024.
Academia

The Age of ASEAN: Building trust in Southeast Asia’s digital future
Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe (from left), Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, China's Premier Li Qiang, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a group photo at the 27th ASEAN-China Summit during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane on Oct. 10, 2024.
Academia

ASEAN and China should join hands in facing trade storms

Highlight
A sleeve patch featuring the logo of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general is seen in this stock photo taken on March 13, 2023.
Politics

TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question
A throwback: Students observe the diorama in the National Awakening Museum in Central Jakarta on May 19, 2018. The country commemorates National Awakening Day on May 20 to mark the founding of the first organization championing Indonesian independence in 1908.
Editorial

Questioning historical revision
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Regulations

BI cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps

The Latest

 View more
Academia

What Islamic finance brings to climate resilience
Archipelago

Police arrest six members of viral incest-promoting Facebook group
Academia

The Age of ASEAN: Building trust in Southeast Asia’s digital future
Regulations

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Academia

ASEAN and China should join hands in facing trade storms

Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Trenggalek landslide
Academia

Australia loves Indonesia, but it’s not mutual
Politics

Activists refuse to forget as reform era fades
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

AI paradox: The hidden cost of smarter machines

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.