TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ASEAN and Indonesia under Prabowo

Now that President Prabowo Subianto has made his debut at the ASEAN summit this week, we in Indonesia and the world can dispel concerns that he does not care so much about the regional grouping.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 28, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-05-27T18:21:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ASEAN and Indonesia under Prabowo President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th ASEAN Summit on May 26 in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)

N

ow that President Prabowo Subianto has made his debut at the ASEAN summit this week, we in Indonesia and the world can dispel concerns that he does not care so much about the regional grouping. His presence in the Kuala Lumpur summit attests to its strategic importance to his foreign policy, although we suspect that he may be departing from the old mantra that “ASEAN is the cornerstone of Indonesia’s foreign policy.”

Prabowo broke with the tradition for all new ASEAN leaders to make an introductory tour of all the other nine capitals immediately after they take office. He has visited some but not all of the capitals since his inauguration in October, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, to leave the impression that he puts these bilateral relations ahead of the group.

In his speech at the opening of the Kuala Lumpur summit, Prabowo called for a stronger ASEAN to face the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. He sprang a surprise by proposing that Papua New Guinea, which currently has an observer status, be admitted following the expected accession of Timor-Leste in October. The addition of the two new members would strengthen ASEAN’s hands in global diplomacy, he argued.

As ASEAN’s largest member, Indonesia is regarded as the natural leader of the group. Most major initiatives, including the move toward a community, have come from Indonesia. But Jakarta has resisted flexing its muscles, which many argue could have made ASEAN move more quickly. ASEAN makes its decisions by consensus and Indonesia has had to rely largely on its persuasive diplomacy to get what it wants. This is important to ensure ASEAN unity.  

There have been calls for Indonesia to exert more leadership in the group given the increasing challenge the region faces today. Prabowo, the former Army general who was Indonesia’s defense minister in 2019-2024, would fit that bill. But whether he is keen on taking up this role, depends greatly upon how he sees ASEAN.

Although he has made his point that ASEAN is important, we still have to figure out his precise intentions. All we know for now is that Indonesia’s foreign policy, including on ASEAN, is changing under Prabowo.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia has already invested heavily in ASEAN, perhaps more so than the other nine members that don’t give high priority to their foreign policy.

But there are limitations on ASEAN’s capability to resolve problems, for example on the Myanmar war and the South China Sea territorial disputes, to raise the question whether Indonesia should invest even more time and resources when the dividends are low.

The prolonged civil war in Myanmar has become a huge embarrassment for ASEAN, to the point that many around the world blame the group for its inability to resolve the conflict. Indonesia and ASEAN have done all they can in their power. The problem is with the junta, and ASEAN is not designed to deal with belligerent regimes. ASEAN should send the Myanmar problem back to the United Nations or the big powers.

On the issue of the South China Sea, negotiations with China for a code of conduct in dealing with maritime disputes have dragged on for more than two decades with no clear end in sight. On this, Prabowo’s decision to explore joint development cooperation with China in the South China Sea offers a fresh alternative in dealing with the issue.

On the move toward ASEAN community, the group has decided to go gradually. From the original target of 2015, it shifted to 2025 and now, 2045. The region is becoming more integrated over time but it is moving largely on autopilot. Indonesia’s leadership will not make that much of a difference.

Indonesia under President Prabowo is not abandoning ASEAN. Far from it. The group remains important for Jakarta to channel its foreign policy goals, but it is no longer the most important. Expect more changes in the coming months in the way Indonesia approaches ASEAN. And be prepared for a little surprise or two.

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Related Articles

Prabowo’s Papua New Guinea ASEAN membership pitch likely serves Jakarta’s interests

Kadin to partner with Chinese investors for free meals program

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way

Let’s work together for rule-based trade

Time ripe for talks between Myanmar junta and ousted government, Anwar says

Related Article

Prabowo’s Papua New Guinea ASEAN membership pitch likely serves Jakarta’s interests

Kadin to partner with Chinese investors for free meals program

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way

Let’s work together for rule-based trade

Time ripe for talks between Myanmar junta and ousted government, Anwar says

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

More in Opinion

 View more
Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire waves after winning the crown at the final show of the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, on March 7, 2020.
Academia

Protection from discrimination concerning sex and gender in a plural world
Tech breakthroughs: A visitor checks on a model of a fighter jet manufactured by a Russian manufacturer during a defense technology exhibition on April 21 at the BJ Habibie Science and Technology Complex in South Tangerang, Banten. Representatives from Russia, China, India and other countries participated in the exhibition that was organized by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and the Defense Ministry to showcase innovation and research in the defense sector.
Academia

Innovation: What Indonesia can learn from Taiwan, China
Global market: A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Academia

Proactive approach to trade talks in a shifting global economy

Highlight
(Left-right) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Affairs Sayyid Asaad Tariq Taimur Al Said, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, China's Premier Li Qiang, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - China Summit after the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025.
Economy

ASEAN seeks to approach US tariff talks as one and expand China ties
President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese Premier Li Qiang inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 25, 2025.
Editorial

Deepening Sino-Indonesia ties
Harvard sweatshirts are displayed for sale in a school store window on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States on April 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, more than a quarter of its annual enrollment, in a major escalation of the president's fight with one of the world's most storied universities.
Americas

Indonesia on lookout amid Trump’s block on Harvard foreign students

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Asia buys more weapons as security outlook darkens
Academia

Protection from discrimination concerning sex and gender in a plural world
Science & Tech

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Prabowo to discuss defence ties
Jakarta

Pollution, climate change hit Jakarta’s fishers hard
Archipelago

Plan to install stairlifts in Borobudur to welcome Macron draws controversy
Academia

Innovation: What Indonesia can learn from Taiwan, China
Markets

Asian shares, US dollar climb on rosy data, tech optimism
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.