Jakarta Post
ASEAN Vision 2045: New ambition without urgency?

While more expansive and forward-looking than Vision 2025, ASEAN's latest vision document still treads the well-worn path of consensus without an alternative mechanism for when consensus fails or the institutional reforms necessary for implementation and enforcement.

Andrew W. Mantong (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 30, 2025 Published on May. 29, 2025

ASEAN leaders, including President Prabowo Subianto (seated, center rear), attend a plenary session on May 26, 2025, during the regional grouping's 46th summit in Kuala Lumpur. (Courtesy of/Coordinating Economic Ministry)

A

t the recently concluded ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, the region’s leaders unveiled “Vision 2045: Our Shared Future”, a document intended to chart the bloc’s long-term trajectory over the next two decades. It promises a resilient, innovative, cohesive and people-centered ASEAN that remains anchored in multilateralism, inclusive development and regional peace.

To its authors, this is ASEAN’s blueprint for navigating global uncertainty and internal transformation. To critical readers, however, the future after the vision’s declaration may ultimately reveal an uncomfortable truth: ASEAN continues to show more comfort in drafting ambitions than in confronting its institutional limitations.

Compared to Vision 2025, the new framework appears more expansive and forward-looking. It acknowledges geopolitical fragmentation, economic disruption, climate threats and technological upheaval.

It speaks of ASEAN’s need for internal reform while engaging externally with a shifting Indo-Pacific order. It proposes several innovations, including flexible procedural rules to support the decision-making process) at the summit level, a potential troika mechanism to manage urgent situations and a commitment to cross-pillar coordination.

In form, it is a notable improvement. But in substance, Vision 2045 remains anchored to the same institutional culture that has long characterized ASEAN’s style of regionalism.

A central concern is the gap between ambition and implementation. The proposed “new rules of procedure” for the ASEAN summit are framed as a breakthrough, allowing leaders to determine how to act when consensus fails. Yet it still requires consensus to waive consensus and there are no clear thresholds, criteria or safeguards for activation.

Similarly, the ASEAN troika, a rotating leadership arrangement for crisis response, remains undefined in legal and operational terms. There is no path for amendment to the ASEAN Charter, no shift in the role of its secretariat and no institutional mechanism to ensure compliance or follow-through.

Prabowo’s Papua New Guinea ASEAN membership pitch likely serves Jakarta’s interests

Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio

Prabowo’s Papua New Guinea ASEAN membership pitch likely serves Jakarta’s interests

Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio

A ‘bissu’ (second left), a type of holy man or shaman in the Bugis culture, takes part in the Mappalili ceremony on Nov. 16, 2022, paying tribute to the rice goddess to mark the start of the harvest season in Pangkajene, South Sulawesi.
Academia

No land, no future: The dilemma facing rural youth
A worker arranges pufferfish skins to dry at a small enterprise site in Banda Aceh on Nov. 4 2024. The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry reported that Indonesia experienced a surplus in its fisheries trade balance from January to September 2024 amounting to US$3.87 billion, which represents a 7.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.
Academia

Blue diplomacy: Charting a sustainable ocean for the blue economy

A worker uses a container lift truck on Sept. 17, 2024, at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta.
Academia

Tariff shock waves: Indonesia’s export strategy under fire

Indonesia's Chief Minister for Law and Human Rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, speaks as Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, listens during a press conference following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid
AJG/French President Emmanuel Macron (left) talks to President Prabowo Subianto during a press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Editorial

RI, France aim for centennial
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Economy

Dalio’s reported exit sparks questions over Danantara’s game plan

Sports

Indonesia, France sign deal to develop equestrian sports
Asia & Pacific

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid
Middle East and Africa

Macron says stance on Israel must 'harden' unless Gaza situation improves
Regulations

Manpower Ministry bans age restrictions in job postings
Economy

Trump spurs questions about safety of Germany's gold in New York
Regulations

US Treasury Secretary says trade talks with China 'stalled'
Entertainment

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot
Academia

No land, no future: The dilemma facing rural youth
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

