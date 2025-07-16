TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi
Rethinking ocean finance
MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi
Rethinking ocean finance
MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Letter to Editor: Indian embassy responds

The Indian Embassy responds to the a remarks on India’s position on Palestine in an opinion piece published on July 14.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 16, 2025 Published on Jul. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-07-15T14:24:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists and supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) hold placards on June 25 as they condemn United States strikes on Iran during a protest in New Delhi. Activists and supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) hold placards on June 25 as they condemn United States strikes on Iran during a protest in New Delhi. (AFP/Money Sharma)

W

e saw the opinion piece published in The Jakarta Post on July 14 entitled Trump’s letter makes BRICS a strategic bet for Indonesia by Abdul Khalik where he refers to India’s position on Palestine. 

I would like to place on record that India was one of the first countries to recognize the Palestinian State in 1988. India has demonstrated continued commitment to a negotiated two-State solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself on multiple occasions reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including in his meeting with Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine on Sept. 22, 2024. The assertion by the columnist is incorrect and misrepresents the close and abiding ties between India and Palestine.

Vikram Vardhan

Spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Jakarta

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi

'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi
Rethinking ocean finance

Rethinking ocean finance

Related Articles

AI: China’s unbeatable new export

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 43 as truce talks deadlocked

PNG’s ASEAN bid: Rhetoric versus reality

Southeast Asia and the BRICS expansion

Israel army bulldozers plough through homes at West Bank camps

Related Article

AI: China’s unbeatable new export

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 43 as truce talks deadlocked

PNG’s ASEAN bid: Rhetoric versus reality

Southeast Asia and the BRICS expansion

Israel army bulldozers plough through homes at West Bank camps

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi

'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi
Rethinking ocean finance

Rethinking ocean finance

More in Opinion

 View more
Iranians leave Turkey through the Razi-Kapiköy border crossing, north-eastern Turkey on June 18. Flights to Iran were suspended on June 18 after Israel launched an attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, sparking a deadly confrontation.
Academia

The curious case of strikes on Iran, a threat to the rules-based global order
A Palestinian mother and her daughter rush for cover on July 4 during an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Academia

Israeli soldiers’ voices, a tool for peace?
Activists and supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) hold placards on June 25 as they condemn United States strikes on Iran during a protest in New Delhi.
Academia

Letter to Editor: Indian embassy responds

Highlight
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a resolution approved by Congress to rescind the EPA's 2023 approval of California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, and another resolution on California's low-NOx, or low-nitrogen oxide, regulation for heavy-duty highway and off-road vehicles and engines, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 12, 2025.
Economy

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Rescuers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island on July 5, 2025. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on July 4, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to the resort island of Bali, with six bodies recovered.
Editorial

No more business as usual
The ministers of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 21, 2024. Newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on October 21 swore in his new cabinet, which includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts said.
Politics

Deputy ministers' double jobs risk govt's performance

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The curious case of strikes on Iran, a threat to the rules-based global order
Middle East and Africa

US demands probe of Palestinian American's killing by Israeli settlers
Away We Go

Run, race, repeat: One trip at a time
Archipelago

West Sumatra boat accident once again exposes Indonesia’s poor maritime safety record
Politics

Jokowi suspects political motive behind diploma scandal, calls to impeach Gibran

Academia

Israeli soldiers’ voices, a tool for peace?
Regulations

Industry group decries supply shortage, high prices in cheap gas program
Archipelago

BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Letter to Editor: Indian embassy responds

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.