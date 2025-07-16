Letter to Editor: Indian embassy responds

Activists and supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) hold placards on June 25 as they condemn United States strikes on Iran during a protest in New Delhi. (AFP/Money Sharma)

The Indian Embassy responds to the a remarks on India’s position on Palestine in an opinion piece published on July 14.

W e saw the opinion piece published in The Jakarta Post on July 14 entitled Trump’s letter makes BRICS a strategic bet for Indonesia by Abdul Khalik where he refers to India’s position on Palestine.

I would like to place on record that India was one of the first countries to recognize the Palestinian State in 1988. India has demonstrated continued commitment to a negotiated two-State solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself on multiple occasions reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including in his meeting with Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine on Sept. 22, 2024. The assertion by the columnist is incorrect and misrepresents the close and abiding ties between India and Palestine.

Vikram Vardhan

Spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Jakarta