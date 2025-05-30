TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Blue diplomacy: Charting a sustainable ocean for the blue economy

By forging common rules and investing in ocean stewardship, the world can unlock the blue economy's full potential, securing prosperity and equity while keeping our seas healthy.

Sakti Wahyu Trenggono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 30, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025

Blue diplomacy: Charting a sustainable ocean for the blue economy A worker arranges pufferfish skins to dry at a small enterprise site in Banda Aceh on Nov. 4 2024. The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry reported that Indonesia experienced a surplus in its fisheries trade balance from January to September 2024 amounting to US$3.87 billion, which represents a 7.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023. (Antara Foto/Ampelsa)

ur oceans, covering approximately 70 percent of the planet, are vital for sustaining billions of lives. However, these invaluable resources are under increasing threat.

Oceans produce half of the world's oxygen and absorb about 25 percent of human carbon dioxide emissions, yet pollution, overfishing and climate change are severely straining marine ecosystems. In response, blue diplomacy has emerged as a new approach to strengthen international cooperation on the blue economy, aiming to guide economic and social development toward sustainability.

As an archipelagic nation with rich marine biodiversity and numerous coastal communities, Indonesia is dedicated to transforming challenges in the fisheries sector into opportunities. We strive to balance the needs and prosperity of our people with the imperative of maintaining a healthy ocean environment. With a population of about 281 million, the ocean provides food and jobs to millions in our coastal communities, while also seeing rapid growth in new ocean-related economic activities.

A responsible ocean vision is essential for ensuring a sustainable future. The fate of future generations hinges on our commitment to protecting and sustaining the ocean. The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry views the blue economy as a key indicator for creating a sustainable ocean that benefits everyone. It also plays a crucial supporting role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Indonesia is strongly committed to revitalizing ocean health and accelerating sustainable economic growth. Our strategy involves developing the three main pillars of the blue economy: ecology, economy and society, with the ecological aspect taking a prominent role in their interconnectedness.

Blue diplomacy is an approach for the international community to focus on promoting cooperation among countries through blue economy policies. Projecting Indonesia's five priority programs of the blue economy in maritime affairs and fisheries into international forums and partnerships is crucial for gaining support from other nations, international organizations, academia and nongovernmental organizations.

This diplomacy responds to the current state of our global ocean. The international community recognizes the blue economy as a means to address common threats to our oceans. Blue diplomacy is crucial because it can transform competition into collaboration. No single country can halt coral bleaching or manage migratory fish stocks alone; such efforts require treaties, shared scientific knowledge and joint enforcement.

