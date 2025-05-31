TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Why Albanese’s visit keeps Indonesia guessing

The Prabowo-Albanese partnership has the potential to inspire the development of a coordinated mechanism for the rapid deployment of combined forces in times of need, such as the December 2004 tsunami. 

Rob Goodfellow (The Jakarta Post)
Sydney, Australia
Sat, May 31, 2025

Why Albanese’s visit keeps Indonesia guessing President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

hree years after the Sept. 11, 2001 twin towers attack in New York, the United States, I witnessed a meeting in Pejaten, South Jakarta, between former Australian prime minister Paul Keating and then chief of the Indonesian State Intelligence Agency (BIN), Hendropriyono.

The question Hendropriyono put directly to Keating was: “How can Indonesia best manage the post-9/11 US-Indonesia security relationship?” Keating’s answer was as relevant then as it is today: “Just keep them guessing.”

Two decades on, the tide has turned. Since the end of the Keating era (1991-1996), successive Australian governments have favored a closer formal military alliance with the US at the expense of detente with China. Indonesia, on the other hand, has pursued a successful non-aligned policy characterized by what Indonesia calls a “free and active” (bebas-aktif) approach. This has maintained Indonesian neutrality, prioritized national interests and advanced regional stability through diplomacy. 

For Australia, the very opposite has come to pass. Canberra is now in the awkward position of having to navigate an increasingly unpopular AUKUS security agreement under an erratic, unpredictable and increasingly unreliable administration of President Donald Trump. This has damaged Australian relations with China, Australia’s most significant trading partner.

AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. It primarily involves the transfer of eight nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. Understandably, in Indonesia, regional nuclear proliferation has caused “deep concern”.

This unease is shared by the Australian Peace and Security Forum. According to a forum member, Maj. Gen. (ret) Mike Smith, Keating was right. Consistent with Keating’s long-standing position, Smith argues the importance of avoiding confrontation between the US and China to maintain regional stability.

The view of the forum is that neither Australia nor Indonesia should be expressing an overtly partisan anti-China or pro-US position (and vice versa), particularly over Taiwan, as well as over third-party territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Chain of strength: Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, President Prabowo Subianto and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao (from left to right) pose for a group photo on May 26 during the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN’s strategic tightrope: Staying non-aligned amid rising US-China tensions
Modern moves: Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated on May 24 by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
Indonesian flavor: Starting as a catering business in 2010, Djawa opened its doors in 2012 and has since expanded to five locations in the Paris city center.
Academia

Celebrating Indonesia and France's shared gastronomic history

Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in a rockfall at the limestone quarry, police said.
Archipelago

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

