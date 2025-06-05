TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

From crisis to circularity: Bandung’s fight to curb the tide of waste

The waste crisis in Bandung, like that in many growing cities, is a complex issue rooted in infrastructure gaps, behavioral norms and policy inertia. 

Muhammad Farhan and Elis Nurhayati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Bandung/Depok, West Java
Thu, June 5, 2025 Published on Jun. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-06-04T09:18:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
From crisis to circularity: Bandung’s fight to curb the tide of waste Workers use wooden boats to clear waste from a section of the Citarum River in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java, on June 12, 2024. Authorities estimate that the floating garbage in the Citarum, often dubbed as the world's most polluted river, spans around 3 kilometers and weighs around 100 tonnes. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

T

his year, Bandung, the provincial capital of West Java, is mobilizing communities, civil society and institutions in a collective effort to implement lasting solutions to one of our most pressing challenges: Plastic and urban waste pollution.

Aligned with the global #BeatPlasticPollution campaign for World Environment Day 2025, the city aims not only to reduce our environmental footprint but also to redefine how cities like Bandung can lead in circular economy practices.

Yet, the reality remains stark. Bandung still faces a serious waste crisis. Our city produces approximately 1,700 tonnes of waste per day. Of this, only about 1,000 tonnes can be transported to the Sarimukti Final Disposal Site (TPA) in neighboring West Bandung regency. The remaining 700 tonnes overwhelm our neighborhoods, public spaces and waterways.

Some of this uncollected waste is handled through commendable local initiatives such as waste banks, community-run maggot composting and the operation of integrated temporary waste management sites. However, the gap between waste production and disposal capacity persists. As of February 2025, there were 136 waste accumulation points throughout the city, with over 400 tonnes of garbage left unattended, some eventually flowing into our rivers.

Bandung’s rivers, including tributaries of the Citarum River, are now choked with waste. Piles of garbage have blocked waterways in Dayeuhkolot, Bojongsoang and even around the Saguling Reservoir. In some areas, the garbage is so dense it can be walked across. These sights are not just environmental concerns; they undermine Bandung’s identity as a historic, cultural and tourist destination.

This waste problem is not new. In 2023, a fire at the Sarimukti landfill rendered the site temporarily unusable, leaving tonnes of waste uncollected. In 2024 and 2025, limited waste quotas at Sarimukti again triggered logistical bottlenecks, forcing Bandung to divert waste to temporary landfills like Pasir Bajing in the neighboring city of Garut. Our dependency on Sarimukti is unsustainable and exposes our vulnerabilities.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But we are not standing still.

Popular

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses
West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

Protecting forests through taxonomy for sustainable finance

UN eyes big overhaul amid funding crisis, internal memo shows

The catch in paying fishers to save sharks

The Global South in a shifting world: Challenges, aspirations and the road ahead

Related Article

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

Protecting forests through taxonomy for sustainable finance

UN eyes big overhaul amid funding crisis, internal memo shows

The catch in paying fishers to save sharks

The Global South in a shifting world: Challenges, aspirations and the road ahead

Popular

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses
West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Opinion

 View more
A machine produces semiconductor chips on Dec. 25, 2024, at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong, China.
Academia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?
Workers use wooden boats to clear waste from a section of the Citarum River in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java, on June 12, 2024. Authorities estimate that the floating garbage in the Citarum, often dubbed as the world's most polluted river, spans around 3 kilometers and weighs around 100 tonnes.
Academia

From crisis to circularity: Bandung’s fight to curb the tide of waste
A man stands on plastic waste and other garbage washed ashore that has accumulated thickly on a beach in Kedonganan, Badung regency, Bali, on Jan. 3, 2025.
Academia

On World Environment Day, you can help end plastic pollution

Highlight
Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Whither ASEAN community?
Long-term development: A car passes the Indralaya-Prabumulih section of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road in Ogan Komering Ilir regency in South Sumatra on Aug. 29, 2023. State-owned PT Hutama Karya is the operator of the newly inaugurated 63.5-kilometer section.
Regulations

Consumer stimulus package proves costly for toll road operators

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Tsingshan slashes local nickel pig iron output amid profit squeeze
Economy

BI revises down its target for sharia financing growth in Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
Academia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?
Consumer Insights

Not just a fix: Local coffee chains are brewing a cultural movement
Markets

Most Asian markets rise as US data feeds rate-cut hopes
Americas

Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest hundreds in street crime crackdown
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From crisis to circularity: Bandung’s fight to curb the tide of waste

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.