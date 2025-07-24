TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers
Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Haze and trash: The rise of new anthropogenic seasons

Seasons are more than just divisions of time, they are our connection with nature.

Felicia Liu and Thomas Smith (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Thu, July 24, 2025 Published on Jul. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-07-23T13:56:16+07:00

Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

T

hroughout history, people have viewed seasons as relatively stable, recurrent blocks of time that neatly align farming, cultural celebrations and routines with nature’s cycles. But the seasons as we know them are changing. Human activity is rapidly transforming the Earth, and once reliable seasonal patterns are becoming unfamiliar.

In our recent study, we argue that new seasons are surfacing. These emergent seasons are entirely novel and anthropogenic (in other words, made by humans).

Examples include “haze seasons” in the northern and equatorial nations of Southeast Asia, when the sky is filled with smoke for several weeks. This is caused by widespread burning of vegetation to clear forests and make way for agriculture during particularly dry times of year.

Or there is the annual “trash season”, during which tidal patterns bring plastic to the shores of Bali between November and March.

At the same time, some seasons are disappearing altogether, with profound consequences for ecosystems and cultures. These extinct seasons can encompass drastically altered or terminated migratory animal behavior, such as the decline of seabird breeding seasons in northern England.

Climate change is also calling time on traditional winter sport seasons by making snow scarcer in alpine regions.

Perhaps more common are “syncopated seasons”. The changes are akin to new emphases on beats or off-beats in familiar music that capture the listener’s attention.

Syncopated seasons include hotter summers and milder winters in temperate climates, with increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather that exposes more people and ecosystems to stress.

The timings of key seasonal events, like when leaves fall or certain migratory species arrive, are becoming more unpredictable. We coined the term “arrhythmic seasons”, a concept borrowed from cardiology, to refer to abnormal rhythms which include earlier springs or breeding seasons, longer summers or growing seasons, and shorter winters or hibernating seasons.

Changing seasonal patterns throw the interdependent life cycles of plants and animals out of sync with each other, and disrupt the communities that are economically, socially and culturally dependent on them.

In northern Thailand, human activity has reshaped nature’s rhythms and affected the supply of water and food in turn. Communities along the Mekong River’s tributaries have relied on the seasonal flow of rivers to fish and farm for generations.

At first, upstream dams disrupted these cycles by blocking fish migration and preventing the accumulation of sediment that farms need for soil. More recently, climate change has shifted rainfall patterns and made dry seasons longer and rainy seasons shorter but more intense, bringing fires and further uncertainty to farmers.

How we react to changing seasonal patterns can either worsen or improve environmental conditions. In Southeast Asia, public awareness of the “haze season” has led to better forecasting, the installation of air filters in homes and the establishment of public health initiatives.

These efforts help communities adapt. But if society only uses adaptive fixes like these, it can make the haze worse over time by failing to tackle its root causes. By recognizing this new season, societies might normalize the recurrence of haze and isolate anyone who demands the government and businesses deal with deforestation and burning.

Powerful institutions like these shape narratives about seasonal crises to minimize their responsibility and shift blame elsewhere. Understanding these dynamics is crucial to fostering accountability and ensuring fair responses.

The shifting seasons require us to rethink our relationship with time and the environment. Today, most of us think about time in terms of days, hours and minutes, which is a globalized standard used everywhere from smartphones to train timetables. 

But this way of keeping time forgets older and more local ways of understanding time, those that are shaped by natural rhythms, such as the arrival of the rainy season, or solar and lunar cycles, rooted in the lives and cultures of different communities.

Diverse perspectives, especially those from indigenous knowledge systems, can enhance our ability to respond to environmental changes. Integrating alternative time-keeping methods into mainstream practices could foster fairer and more effective solutions to environmental problems.

Seasons are more than just divisions of time, they connect us with nature. Finding synchrony with changing seasonal rhythms is essential for building a sustainable future.

---

Felicia Liu is an assistant professor in sustainability at University of York. Thomas Smith is an

associate professor in environmental geography, London School of Economics and Political Science. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license. 

Related Articles

Top UN court says treaties compel wealthy nations to curb global warming

Ishiba’s NATO absence a strategic misstep

Rubio to make first Asia trip

OASIS Schoolyards: Building climate resilience through elementary schools

Brazil fires drive acceleration in Amazon deforestation: Report

More in Opinion

 View more
Children queue with pots to receive meals from a charity kitchen in Gaza City on July 14, 2025. With the war in Gaza now in its 22nd month and Israel only slightly easing an aid blockade of the Palestinian territory, shortages of everything from food to clean water have hit everyone.
Academia

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

United States President Donald Trump (left) gestures on July 22, 2025, as he welcomes Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?
Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024.
Academia

Haze and trash: The rise of new anthropogenic seasons

Highlight
Cambodian soldiers reload the BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in Preah Vihear province on July 24, 2025. Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodian military targets on July 24 as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbors.
Asia and Pacific

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates
Supporters of candidates put up election campaign posters at the candidate bulletin board on the official campaign kick-off day for the July 20 upper house election, on the street in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo's East Asia outlook
A worker serves a customer at the pharmacy stall during the launch ceremony of a Red and White Cooperative in Serang regency, Banten on July 21, 2025. The cooperative is one of 80,000 sites opened under the Red and White Cooperative initiative launched by President Prabowo Subianto on July 21.
Society

Explainer: Revisiting the complex history of Indonesian cooperatives

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates
Economy

Danantara to restructure ‘substantial debt’ of Whoosh
Europe

Top UN court says treaties compel wealthy nations to curb global warming
Economy

China's Xi warns EU to 'make correct strategic choices' at tense summit
Asia & Pacific

Civilians wounded as Cambodia, Thailand trade fire in fresh border clashes
Academia

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

Companies

Tesla profits drop as Musk warns of 'rough' patch before riches
Academia

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?
The Jakarta Post
