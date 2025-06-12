TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman

Trump is a weak strongman, and America’s adversaries may understand that better than most Americans.

Timothy Snyder (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Toronto
Thu, June 12, 2025 Published on Jun. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-06-11T14:41:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman A mural by Berlin-based graffitti artist Eme Freethinker of United States President Donald Trump and lettering reading 'Made in China' is pictured on a wall at the Mauerpark public park in Berlin, Germany on April 26. (AFP/Tobias Schwarz)

O

ver the past two months, financial investors have hit upon a new trading strategy, based on a simple rule: TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out. America’s president threatens to slap massive import tariffs on friends and foes alike, or to remove the Federal Reserve chair, only to back down when the whip of the market imposes its uncompromising discipline. Then he switches back to tariffs, only to back down yet again.

It is a pattern that extends beyond the economy. In fact, it is the defining feature of Donald Trump’s presidency. But Trump is not just “chicken.” He is a weak strongman, and America’s adversaries may understand that better than most Americans.

Many Americans fear Trump, so they imagine that others must, too. But no one outside America fears Trump as such. America’s friends fear an arsonist, someone who destroys what others have created. And America’s enemies welcome the destruction wrought by Trump and by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. When Musk recently stepped down, the leading Kremlin ideologue Alexander Dugin lamented his departure: “DOGE made a great favor to the entire world liquidating USAID, Health department and Department of education.”

Trump is strong in a relative sense, after he destroys institutions, what remains is his presence. But he is weak because, having destroyed the government departments overseeing money, weapons and intelligence, the United States has no actual tools to deal with the rest of the world. He plays a strongman on television, and he is a talented performer. But his strength consists solely in his audience’s submissiveness. His performance arouses a dream of passivity: Trump will fix it.

To be sure, Trump’s charisma is a kind of strength. But it cannot be brought to bear on any problem, and it is irrelevant outside the US. Trump’s supporters might think that America needs no friends because it can intimidate its enemies without help. But we already know that Trump cannot make Canada or Mexico, much less China, Iran or Russia, do his bidding.

That only works at home. For years, Trump has used rallies and social media to inspire random violence against his domestic opponents. This has led to a self-purge of the Republican Party and forged a docile cohort of congressional cadres. The people who submit to Trump perceive him as a strongman, but what they are experiencing is their own weakness. And their weakness cannot magically become strength in the wider world.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The capital letters and exclamation points in social media posts that Trump has directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months, demanding that he stop the war in Ukraine, have had no effect on Putin’s emotional state, let alone on Russian policy. And inciting stochastic violence will not work on foreign leaders. No one in Irkutsk is going to threaten or harm Putin because Trump posted something on the internet.

Popular

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

Related Articles

Two-state talks return, will they succeed?

ASEAN’s geostrategic future depends on Timor-Leste and PNG

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys musical genius dies at 82

Rebuilding the aid consensus

The ocean is not just a carbon sink

Related Article

Two-state talks return, will they succeed?

ASEAN’s geostrategic future depends on Timor-Leste and PNG

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys musical genius dies at 82

Rebuilding the aid consensus

The ocean is not just a carbon sink

Popular

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

More in Opinion

 View more
A mural by Berlin-based graffitti artist Eme Freethinker of United States President Donald Trump and lettering reading 'Made in China' is pictured on a wall at the Mauerpark public park in Berlin, Germany on April 26.
Academia

Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman
A picture taken from a position on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli military vehicles driving inside the besieged Palestinian territory on June 10.
Academia

Two-state talks return, will they succeed?
A passerby walks in front of the logo of ASEAN ahead of the 46th summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 25, 2025.
Academia

ASEAN’s geostrategic future depends on Timor-Leste and PNG

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto walking to the stage before delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of Indo Defense 2024 Expo & Forum, which was held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025.
Regulations

Project strength to protect prosperity, Prabowo says
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman
Food

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants
Companies

Airbus revises up 20-year jet demand forecast despite trade tensions
Academia

Two-state talks return, will they succeed?
Archipelago

Alleged sexual abuse of rape victim by officer sparks outrage
Markets

Stocks slip, dollar droops as trade, geopolitical tensions weigh
Academia

ASEAN’s geostrategic future depends on Timor-Leste and PNG
Entertainment

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.