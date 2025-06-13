TheJakartaPost

Why This Indonesian Educator Chose Singapore for Her Postgraduate Study

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 13, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-06-12T16:03:15+07:00

Why This Indonesian Educator Chose Singapore for Her Postgraduate Study NIE NTU Singapore campus (photo credit: NIE NTU Singapore)

I

n a world where education holds the key to national transformation, Indonesia has made great strides in recent years. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology’s Merdeka Belajar (Emancipated Learning) initiative reflects a powerful vision: to empower educators, promote critical thinking and prepare learners for an ever-evolving global landscape. However, real change requires educators who themselves evolve by stepping out of their comfort zones to lead by example.

Dr. Maria Hidayati, an academic from Universitas Negeri Malang in East Java, is one such individual. Her story is a compelling example of how stepping into a new learning environment can bring not only personal growth but also meaningful impact on national education.

Why Singapore? Why NIE?

 “I am the eldest daughter, a mother and an academic,” she shared. “Choosing to pursue my doctoral degree overseas was not a decision I took lightly. I needed a place that offered both world-class education and proximity to my family.”

Singapore, with its cutting-edge education ecosystem and geographical closeness to Indonesia, became the natural choice. More specifically, she found her calling at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), ranked among the top eight education institutes globally.

Dr. Hidayati was first introduced to the Doctor in Education (EdD) in English Language and Literature programme by Dr. Willy A. Renandya, a respected figure in the field from NIE, Singapore. “The programme was designed for professionals who want to improve their workplace and community. That description aligned deeply with my aspirations,” she recalled.

From January 2020 to March 2024, Dr. Hidayati immersed herself in an academic culture defined by excellence, innovation and deep intellectual curiosity.

“Studying at NIE was an eye-opening experience,” she shared. “It enriched my cognitive abilities, deepened my understanding of quality assurance in education and equipped me with tools to contribute significantly to my university and the Indonesian education system.”

 

Dr. Maria Hidayati (photo credit: NIE NTU Singapore)

For Dr. Hidayati, the integration into this new learning environment was eased by student support and the vibrant academic community at NIE. “The research workstation in the graduate room became my second home. It helped me focus, connect with peers and learn how to navigate academic life abroad,” she laughed.

Courses like Literature Review Method under Associate Professor Heng Tang Tang challenged her to think critically and pushed her research to greater heights. “The feedback I received, though rigorous, was encouraging. It was a proud moment to receive validation from both internal and external reviewers,” admitted Dr. Hidayati.

As a faculty member and quality assurance officer, she was particularly interested in how NIE upholds standards without a conventional “quality assurance office.”

“What I saw at NIE amazed me,” she said. “Quality wasn’t an administrative box-ticking exercise. It was embedded in the fabric of daily operations, in teaching, research, governance and even in how students and staff interacted. This philosophy has deeply influenced my work in Indonesia.”

Since her return to Malang, Dr. Hidayati has been working tirelessly to infuse her learnings into her own institution. Whether through teaching, research or community service, she is now better equipped to drive meaningful changes.

And she is not alone.

Across Indonesia, the government’s commitment to education reform is clear. From digitizing classrooms to upgrading teacher competencies and emphasizing critical thinking, the future of Indonesian education depends on empowered educators. Educators like Dr. Hidayati, who take the leap to upskill themselves internationally, play a vital role in realizing this vision.

NIE NTU Singapore campus (photo credit: NIE NTU Singapore)

Her Message to Fellow Educators

To fellow Indonesian educators contemplating further studies, her message is clear:

“I wholeheartedly recommend the graduate programs offered by NIE. It’s not just about earning a degree, it’s about personal growth, professional development and becoming part of a vibrant academic community that inspires you to give back to your country. If you’re looking to make a real difference in education, this is the place to start.”

It’s Your Turn to Lead

Indonesia is on a journey towards an education system that nurtures critical thinkers, innovative leaders and global citizens. The question is, how will you contribute?

If you are an educator or professional in the education sector ready to take your career to the next level, consider applying to NIE’s graduate programs.

The January 2026 intake is now open. Applications close soon. Apply here https://ntu.sg/nieGradProgIntake.

Inspire the future of education in Indonesia. Begin your journey of growth with NIE.

The National Institute of Education (NIE) is an autonomous institute under the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. It has been consistently ranked among the world’s top ten education institutions and Asia’s top three education institutions by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking by subjects.

.

This article was published in collaboration with NIE

