Jakarta Post
75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next?

With a long historical background spanning over the last century, the friendship between Indonesia and Russia is set to grow stronger in the near future.

Philips Vermonte (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 19, 2025

75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next? Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with then Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024. (AFP/Pool/Maxim Shemetov)

M

ost Indonesians recognize Russia as a country with a long history, unique culture and advanced technology. This ranges from the long history of the Soviet Union, ballet and classical music to the world's first astronaut, Yuri Gagarin. 

Lately, President Vladimir Putin is one of the world's most popular leaders among Indonesians. Around three years ago, the phrase "Ura!", which was often used by President Putin during his speeches, went viral across various Indonesian social media platforms.

Similar to Russia, Indonesia also possesses a rich history and culture. Borobudur Temple is a prime example. Built during the Sailendra Dynasty, it was part of the Ancient Mataram Kingdom in the 8th and 9th centuries whose influence at that time reached the Malay Peninsula.

Although bilateral relations between Indonesia and Russia have only officially been commemorated for 75 years, historians note that the connection between the two countries was well-established long before that. 

Russian academics began exploring Indonesia in the 19th century, with studies ranging from biological to anthropological research across Indonesia. 

Miklukho-Maklai’s research, documented in "New Guinea Diaries 1871–1883", provided Europeans with an understanding of the local Papuan culture and served as a counter-narrative against racism toward black people. At the time, Papua was occupied by the Dutch in the west and by the Germans and British in the east.

At a time when Western scholars in the 1930s were still using the term Dutch East Indies, a Russian researcher, Alex Huber, dared to use the term Indonesia in his book titled "Indonesia, Socio-Economic Sketch." This terminology became an academic phenomenon at that time, as well as a symbol of Russia's alignment against Western colonialism. This contribution continued into the early years of Indonesian independence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with then Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next?
A remote lagoon, surrounded by limestone islands, protects a vibrant and diverse coral reef in Raja Ampat, West Papua. (Shutterstock/Ethan Daniels)
Analysis: Raja Ampat controversy, between nickel mining or sustainable tourism
Israeli air defense systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 18.
Quagmire anyone?

Villagers watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025.
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
All smiles: President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian men’s soccer team players sing together before their lunch at the head of state’s private residence on Jl. Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on June 6.
Achievement vs. popularity
Smoke billows from a site near the Azadi Tower (left) in central Tehran, as fighting between Israel and Iran continues on June 16, 2025.
Indonesians in Iran on alert as conflict rages on

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.