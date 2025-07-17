TheJakartaPost

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership

By investing in green infrastructure, renewable energy and eco-friendly production as a consequence of the IEU-CEPA, Indonesia can transform its economy while meeting global expectations.

Illinia Ayudhia Riyadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 17, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) announce the "political agreement" of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels, Belgium. President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) announce the "political agreement" of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels, Belgium. (Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau/Laily Rachev)

I

ndonesia and the European Union have finally concluded their trade negotiations, marking a seemingly happy end to 10 years of efforts. The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) showcases Indonesia’s dexterity in trade diplomacy, positioning the nation not just as a regional powerhouse, but as a global player in sustainable and strategic commerce.

The IEU-CEPA is more than a trade agreement. It is a blueprint for Indonesia’s future economic resilience, competitiveness and sustainability. As the world grapples with shifting geopolitical dynamics, supply chain disruptions and climate imperatives, Indonesia has seized an opportunity to align itself with one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated markets.

One of the most transformative aspects of the IEU-CEPA is the elimination of nearly all tariffs between Indonesia and the EU. This opens the door for Indonesian exports, from textiles and footwear to electronics and automotive components, to enter the European market with unprecedented ease and cost-efficiency.

For Indonesian manufacturers, this is a game-changer. The EU’s high purchasing power and demand for quality goods offer a fertile ground for expansion. With tariff barriers removed, Indonesian products can compete more effectively, not just on price, but on innovation and sustainability.

The agreement also signals a diplomatic breakthrough. Past tensions over palm oil regulations and nickel export bans had strained relations. The IEU-CEPA resolves these issues through mutual commitments to sustainability and fair trade.

Indonesia retains access to the EU market for its palm oil, provided it meets environmental standards, a challenge that can be turned into an opportunity for green innovation. Similarly, the EU’s interest in securing critical raw materials like nickel for its clean tech industries aligns with Indonesia’s strategic resource base. This opens avenues for foreign investment in sustainable mining and processing, boosting both revenue and environmental stewardship.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Beyond goods, the IEU-CEPA includes robust provisions for digital trade, professional services and investment flows. This is particularly timely as Indonesia’s digital economy continues to surge, driven by fintech, e-commerce and creative industries. By aligning with EU standards on data protection and digital interoperability, Indonesia can attract European tech firms and investors, while enabling local start-ups to scale globally.

A researcher shows mosquitoes collected at a research center in Yogyakarta in this photo released on June 10, 2021, by the World Mosquito Program.
Academia

Hiring rebels as an option for downstreaming research

United States President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (left), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (second right) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran.
Academia

The ever-evolving 'Trump doctrine' and the fight for US strategy
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) announce the "political agreement" of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels, Belgium.
Academia

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership

Highlight
Visitors look at a textile machine on Thursday during the 20th Indo Intertex Expo at Jakarta International Expo in Sawah Besar, North Jakarta. Around 600 companies from 16 countries are taking part in the international textile and garment exhibition, which runs until March 23
Economy

Domestic concerns loom as businesses cheer on US-RI deal
Workers load fresh fruits bunches (FFBs) onto a truck on May 23, 2024, at Sungai Mesjid Port in Dumai, Riau. Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, has beenlooking to use biomass as a way to reduce costly fuel imports.
Editorial

Prabowo’s EU triumph
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks with his lawyer Hotman Paris (right) upon arriving for an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) headquarters in Jakarta on July 15, 2025. Investigators question the former minister as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops in the then-education ministry.
Politics

AGO may close in on former minister in laptop graft case as more suspects named

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Riau under fire for failing to pay bonuses to 2024 PON medalists
Markets

Asian stocks drift before tech earnings as Fed drama confounds
Academia

Hiring rebels as an option for downstreaming research

Archipelago

Bali emerges as major hot spot for transnational drug trafficking: BNN
Academia

The ever-evolving 'Trump doctrine' and the fight for US strategy
Academia

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership
Society

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Economy

Domestic concerns loom as businesses cheer on US-RI deal

