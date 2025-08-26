TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati
Textile industry, govt at odds over rising yarn imports
Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati
Textile industry, govt at odds over rising yarn imports
Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The geopolitical realities of renewable energy

Recent global events have exposed the fragile balance between energy security and sustainability.

Sampe L. Purba (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 26, 2025 Published on Aug. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-08-25T14:52:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Attendants at a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025. Attendants at a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he global shift toward renewable energy is no longer a purely environmental or technological endeavor. It has become a geopolitical and geoeconomic transformation, one that is reshaping power relations, trade dynamics and national security priorities. For Indonesia, this transition presents both opportunities and risks, demanding strategic foresight and policy agility.

Recent global events have exposed the fragile balance between energy security and sustainability. The war in Ukraine, disruptions in global supply chains and inflationary pressures have prompted many governments to prioritize reliability over decarbonization. While renewable energy remains central to long-term climate goals, the short-term response has included reactivating coal plants, stockpiling fossil fuels and accelerating domestic energy production.

This shift does not signal a retreat from sustainability, but rather a recalibration of priorities. Energy security now encompasses not only fuel availability but also control over supply chains, critical minerals and grid resilience. The World Economic Forum has noted that geopolitical tensions are testing the foundations of energy transition, forcing countries to rethink how they balance affordability, reliability and environmental responsibility.

Political resistance to global climate frameworks has further complicated the transition. The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement under President Donald Trump administration was a stark reminder of how domestic politics can undermine international cooperation. Climate skepticism, economic nationalism and protectionist policies continue to challenge the legitimacy of multilateral climate governance.

Funding mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund and the Loss and Damage Facility face uncertainty, leaving many vulnerable nations without adequate support. Yet, new leadership is emerging. The European Union and China are stepping into the vacuum, offering alternative models of climate diplomacy and industrial policy. For Indonesia, this opens space to engage with emerging coalitions, assert its interests and help shape the rules of global climate engagement.

Technological innovation is also reshaping the fossil fuel narrative. Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), along with hydrogen blending, offer transitional solutions that reduce emissions without dismantling existing infrastructure. Blue hydrogen, produced from natural gas with CCUS, is gaining traction as a scalable and politically viable option.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These cleaner fossil pathways are particularly relevant for countries with abundant reserves. They allow for gradual decarbonization while preserving energy sovereignty and economic stability. Indonesia, with its significant natural gas potential, can leverage these technologies to support a pragmatic and inclusive transition, especially in sectors that are difficult to electrify.

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati

People power in Pati

Related Articles

The nickel dilemma: A false binary between geopolitical power and a just transition

Japan PM proposes economic zone initiative for Africa

Donald Trump’s peace in our time

A Decade of SFMP 2.0: How APRIL Leads Through Environmental Responsibility

Asia’s coal reckoning: Can it shut down the past to power the future?

Related Article

The nickel dilemma: A false binary between geopolitical power and a just transition

Japan PM proposes economic zone initiative for Africa

Donald Trump’s peace in our time

A Decade of SFMP 2.0: How APRIL Leads Through Environmental Responsibility

Asia’s coal reckoning: Can it shut down the past to power the future?

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati

People power in Pati

More in Opinion

 View more
The SeaShark 800 sea drone, developed by Thunder Tiger company, demonstrates its capabilities on June 17 during an event held by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), at Suao Harbour, in Yilan, Taiwan.
Academia

Defense tech revolution redefines future battlefield
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 28, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center, in white shirt) watching the test of a new anti-aircraft guided weapon system organized by the Academy of National Defense Science at an undisclosed location.
Academia

From trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

Attendants at a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Academia

The geopolitical realities of renewable energy

Highlight
Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. More than 200 million people voted to choose dozens of governors, mayors and regents in the simultaneous regional elections.
Editorial

Direct elections safe, for now
Sworn in: A screenshot shows President Prabowo Subianto (left, facing camera) during an inauguration ceremony to appoint ambassadors and senior officials, including the first heads of the newly created Northern Java Coastal Authority and Mineral Industry Agency, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025.
Regulations

New agency to assert state control over minerals vital for defense

The Latest

 View more
Europe

UK migrant arrivals on small boats reach new record
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Kajiki kills 3 in Vietnam, floods Hanoi streets
Academia

Defense tech revolution redefines future battlefield
Europe

French PM's job on line with call for confidence vote
Academia

From trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

Americas

"May be we like a dictator,": Trump

Art & Culture

‘The Gaza Monologues’ bring Palestinian stories to Literature and Ideas Festival
Regulations

Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The geopolitical realities of renewable energy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.