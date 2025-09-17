TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

Instead of being preoccupied with how other powers such as China or the United States might perceive our cooperation, India and ASEAN should focus on working together for their own sake. 

Gurjit Singh (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025 Published on Sep. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-09-15T14:03:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture during a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture during a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2025. (AFP/Money Sharma)

T

he turbulence in today’s global order suggests that the world is drifting toward a form of bipolarity rather than the multipolarity that would be more suitable for India and ASEAN. The sharpening rivalry between major powers compels countries like ours to pursue hedging strategies, carefully balancing partnerships while preserving strategic autonomy.

For India and ASEAN, this means choosing partners on merit and safeguarding our interests in an increasingly uncertain environment. As the old saying goes, “when elephants fight or fall in love, it is the grass that suffers”.

In today’s context, the “grass” is the Global South, which often bears the brunt of great-power competition.

It is time for India and ASEAN to burnish their Global South credentials and use that identity as a platform for deeper engagement. Of ASEAN’s dialogue partners, India is the only one that truly belongs to the Global South.

ASEAN would do well to see India through that prism, rather than treating it as just another dialogue partner. This approach can open opportunities for collaboration rooted in shared experiences and challenges.

This is the central argument of my recent book, The Mango Flavour: India and ASEAN after a Decade of the Act East Policy, released in Jakarta. The metaphor of the mango suggests richness, freshness and enhanced flavor: precisely what India and ASEAN can add to their relationship.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Instead of being overly preoccupied with how other powers such as China or the United States might perceive our cooperation, India and ASEAN should focus on working together for their own sake. Together, we represent nearly 2 billion people. While our systems of governance may differ, the commonality of our problems and the need for solutions are strikingly similar.

Of course, there are differences in perspective. India and ASEAN countries often diverge in their approaches to China, the Indo-Pacific concept or trade issues such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Yet, we have also found important areas of convergence.

A notable example is coordination between India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), which provides a platform for joint action in areas such as maritime security and sustainable development.

Trade is another area of both divergence and promise. While India did not join the RCEP, it remains closely engaged with ASEAN through the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), which is currently under review. The aim is to modernize it into a stronger instrument for building resilient regional supply chains.

Despite AITIGA’s shortcomings, ASEAN is already one of India’s top five trading partners, alongside China, the US, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, each with bilateral trade exceeding US$100 billion. For this reason, India attaches great importance to upgrading its economic agreements with ASEAN. The goal is not to replace other dialogue partners, but to deepen and diversify engagement in ways directly relevant to the aspirations of our peoples.

Strategic autonomy, multipolarity and a renewed Global South perspective should therefore be the guiding principles for India-ASEAN relations. Beyond the strategic level, there are many functional areas, economic, developmental and sociocultural, where collaboration can grow.

One promising area is impact investing. This form of investment is strategically neutral, yet channels private capital into achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During a recent visit to Jakarta, I engaged with an Indian impact investing company exploring opportunities in Indonesia and other ASEAN states. While this approach has already succeeded in India and parts of Africa, there is significant potential in ASEAN.

Indian impact funds have already invested about $21 million in Indonesian companies, with more flowing into other ASEAN economies. These funds bring not only capital but also expertise in mobilizing climate finance, philanthropic resources and impact-based venture capital. Such investments create grassroots development by building small and medium enterprises aligned with the SDGs, without burdening state exchequers.

They support entrepreneurship and private sector growth while addressing social needs. Impact investors already commit nearly $2 billion annually in ASEAN, but the challenge is to extend this down to the small and medium enterprise level so that benefits reach communities directly.

The green economy offers another significant frontier. Countries of the Global South have young populations who, if trained properly, can power the transition to greener industries and digital economies. Skill development tailored to the green and digital sectors could provide employment for the “next billion” young people across India and ASEAN. This represents not only an economic opportunity but also a social imperative.

In the context of the Indo-Pacific, AOIP identifies four priority areas: maritime cooperation, connectivity, SDGs and economic and other possible areas of collaboration. These dovetail with India’s IPOI.

Yet the future requires more than government-to-government exchanges, which are often limited to pilot projects. The private sector and private funds must also be brought into play, especially in areas such as the blue economy, port and infrastructure development and maritime industries.

These sectors can generate employment, strengthen environmental protection and enhance security along our coastlines. If approached outside the narrow prism of strategic rivalry, they can yield concrete benefits for our peoples.

The essence of the India–ASEAN partnership should be to find fresh ways of working together, drawing on our shared Global South identity and common developmental challenges. The relationship is not about being apprehensive of how others, whether the US, China or any other partner, will react. Rather, it is about recognizing the value of our own stake in regional peace, stability and prosperity.

As we look to the future, the mango flavor metaphor reminds us that India and ASEAN can infuse their partnership with new richness and depth. By upgrading trade, promoting impact investment, building resilient supply chains, training our young people and collaborating on green and blue economy initiatives, we can create a partnership that is strategically relevant and functionally beneficial.

The world may be tilting toward bipolarity, but India and ASEAN can demonstrate that cooperation among global south partners provides a viable alternative. Together, we can shape a multipolar and inclusive order that reflects the aspirations of our 2 billion citizens, enhances our autonomy and ensures that our voices carry weight in global affairs.

That is the enhanced flavor of India–ASEAN relations that the present moment demands.

The writer is a former Indian ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Related Articles

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

China pushing ASEAN to seal trade pact upgrade

Search underway for missing helicopter in South Kalimantan

Indonesia, US and allies launch joint military drills

Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue

Related Article

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

China pushing ASEAN to seal trade pact upgrade

Search underway for missing helicopter in South Kalimantan

Indonesia, US and allies launch joint military drills

Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture during a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2025.
Academia

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

People make financial transactions at a branch office of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian in Semarang, Central Java, in this file photo from 2015.
Academia

The untold business of Indonesia's private pawnshops
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa sings the national anthem during the handover ceremony from his predecessor Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Sept. 9 at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta.
Academia

The unfiltered leader: When confidence clashes with convention

Highlight
Ministers await the first cabinet meeting of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. In his speech at the meeting, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meals program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet’s large size.
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serves customers in Semarang, Central Java on Feb. 27, 2025. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry raises a plan to establish a team to verify the octane number of gasoline amid concerns from the public of fuel adulteration, following a graft investigation by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) pertaining to the fuel import and export by a Pertamina subsidiary.
Editorial

Let consumers choose
This handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha following last week's deadly strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Medan reaffirms humanitarian support for refugees
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Politics

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again
Asia & Pacific

Timor Leste drops plan to buy SUVs for lawmakers
Regulations

Danantara to boost housing loans to Rp 250 trillion in 2026
Middle East and Africa

Israel to open new route for Gazans fleeing besieged city
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.