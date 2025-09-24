Against the misuse of the snapback mechanism

Iranians chant slogans and wave national flags as they celebrate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel on June 24 at Enghlab Square in Tehran. A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States launch strikes across the Islamic republic. (AFP/Atta Kenare)

Iran remains steadfast in asserting its inalienable right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy under the NPT, while at the same time declaring its readiness to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue.

T he action of the European Troika (the United Kingdom, France and Germany) in seeking to activate the mechanism for the automatic reimposition of sanctions (snapback) will inflict irreparable damage upon Europe’s international standing and credibility.

This mechanism, originally designed as a punitive measure for noncompliance with key obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement, signed between Iran, the three European states, the United States, China and Russia, has now been misapplied.

As reaffirmed in the joint letter submitted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, China and Russia, the European Troika’s attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism lacks both legal and legitimate foundations and is politically destructive. States that fail to uphold their own commitments are not entitled to benefit from an agreement they themselves have undermined.

No measure can disregard the sequence of events that compelled Iran to take lawful remedial steps under the nuclear agreement. It was the US that, in 2018, by unilaterally ceasing its participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, not Iran. This destructive act was subsequently compounded by the European Troika’s failure to honor their commitments under the JCPOA and their alignment with the US’ unlawful sanctions.

These three countries, under the pretext of Iran’s alleged rejection of negotiations, now demand the reinstatement of UN sanctions. At the same time, by supporting the unlawful military strikes carried out by the US in June 2025 against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which are protected under international law, they have further accentuated their role in enabling Washington’s unreasonable demands.

By embarking upon this course, the European Troika has severely compromised Europe’s international position and credibility. In this venture, the three European states will not only fail to achieve their objectives but will also find themselves excluded from future diplomatic processes.

If this brief window of opportunity to alter course is squandered, the consequences will be grave and far-reaching for both West Asia and the international system. Such consequences will undermine the integrity and credibility of international agreements and destabilize the foundations of collective security.

Iran has consistently demonstrated, with the utmost restraint, its enduring commitment to resolving issues related to its peaceful nuclear activities through diplomacy and negotiation, with the aim of achieving a new and equitable agreement. Such an agreement must, with full respect for Iran’s sovereignty and the rights of the Iranian people, within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), address all mutual concerns, including the unjust sanctions that have targeted the livelihood and welfare of the Iranian nation.

Despite being subjected to unlawful and criminal attacks by the Zionist regime and the US, Iran remains steadfast in asserting its inalienable right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy under the NPT, while at the same time declaring its readiness to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue on this matter.

Most recently, on Sept. 9, Iran concluded a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an accord achieved through the mediation of Egypt. This agreement constitutes yet another chapter in Iran’s diplomatic efforts to resolve matters related to its peaceful nuclear activities. It safeguards Iran’s national sovereignty and inalienable rights while maintaining cooperation with the Agency under an agreed framework.

Iran will never compromise on its sovereignty, rights or security. Accordingly, this agreement shall be implemented in conformity with the law entitled “Obligating the Government to Suspend Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency” adopted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) and within the framework of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It shall remain valid only so long as no hostile actions are undertaken against Iran, including the reinstatement of annulled Security Council resolutions. Otherwise, Iran shall deem its practical commitments nullified.

In conclusion, while expressing appreciation for the steadfastness and resistance of the government and people of Indonesia in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and for their prompt and firm condemnation of the Zionist regime’s aggressions against Iran and other regional states, I once again emphasize the necessity of unity among Islamic countries in undertaking a comprehensive struggle against Israel, confronting international double standards and reforming dysfunctional multilateral structures.

The passivity of international multilateral institutions in the face of the Zionist regime’s flagrant and repeated violations of international law has eroded the credibility of fundamental rules and norms of international law, thereby enabling the expansion of the crimes of the Zionist regime of Israel in West Asia.

The recent aggressions by the Zionist regime of Israel against five Arab countries, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and Yemen, have once again laid bare its savage and expansionist nature in pursuit of its long-standing dream of “seizing all the lands between the Nile and Euphrates”.

This vision, embodied in the “Greater Israel” plan, has been openly and officially declared by Benjamin Netanyahu, the greatest war criminal of the century, and poses a grave threat to the sovereignty of other Islamic nations in West Asia.

***

The writer is Iranian foreign minister.