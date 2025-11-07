TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero
Germany bans Muslim group accused of advocating caliphate
Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero
Germany bans Muslim group accused of advocating caliphate
Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Preventing Pandora’s Box from opening on nuclear testing

A return to nuclear explosive testing by the United States has the potential to open the doors for others to follow suit to “perfect” their nuclear arsenals.

Marty Natalegawa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 7, 2025 Published on Nov. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-11-05T14:42:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activists burn an effigy of United States President Donald Trump during a rally on Aug. 6 in Kolkata, India, to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of WWII. Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activists burn an effigy of United States President Donald Trump during a rally on Aug. 6 in Kolkata, India, to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of WWII. (AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar)

U

nited States President Donald Trump’s recent pronouncement on social media that the US would resume nuclear testing has the potential to sow confusion among both allies and adversaries. Uncertainty prevails whether this entails nuclear explosive tests or non-explosive tests of delivery systems and possibly warhead components.  

This notwithstanding, the Asia-Pacific, home to six of the nine nuclear armed nations and a region troubled by longstanding and unresolved tensions, is particularly vulnerable to any erosion of the currently prevailing norm against nuclear testing. A return to nuclear explosive testing by the US has the potential to open the doors for others to follow suit to “perfect” their nuclear arsenals, most of which have been built with a small number of tests compared to the US. This would be catastrophic not only for the Asia-Pacific but for the international community. 

In early 2024, there were reports about the US, Russia and China increasing their readiness at their respective nuclear test sites. Any resumption of testing by Washington, therefore, will likely evoke a response from Moscow and Beijing. 

As it stands, while the three of them have signed the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), none have ratified it, since Russia too had suspended its ratification in 2024. Following the US example, Moscow and Beijing could likely follow similar paths. Beijing currently reportedly possesses a fraction of the nuclear warheads compared to Washington, 410 compared to over 3,700. 

Like the US, China has signed but not ratified the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). It could therefore also renege on this treaty obligation if Washington sets the wrong example. Renewed nuclear testing would provide a form of justification for Beijing to accelerate the increase in the quantity, efficacy and reliability of its presently smaller but already fast-growing stockpile and allow it to address any possible knowledge gaps borne from having conducted 45 tests compared to 1030 in Washington’s case.

The lead of the major powers will also possibly influence India and Pakistan who had conducted 5 and 6 explosive nuclear tests respectively in 1998. Neither has signed the CTBT, yet both have maintained a testing moratorium for over 25 years. Nuclear testing by the US would undermine the consensus underpinning this moratorium, which has the potential to destabilize the fragile South Asian nuclear balance and exacerbate tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

North Korea is the only country to have tested nuclear weapons this century. Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, the latest in 2017, and was met with international condemnation. The moral authority for this condemnation rests on the principle that nuclear testing is inherently destabilizing and illegitimate. If the US resumes testing again, this authority collapses. The prospect of another North Korean test is very high. Particularly as rumors have been circulating for several years that a test was imminent, with some positing that China has been exerting pressure on the North to refrain.

Popular

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero

Soeharto is no hero

Related Articles

Tracing humanity’s coastal journey from Africa

Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

China bans foreign AI chips from state-funded data centers, sources say

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term

Why the Eurasian security architecture is important for Indonesia

Related Article

Tracing humanity’s coastal journey from Africa

Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

China bans foreign AI chips from state-funded data centers, sources say

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term

Why the Eurasian security architecture is important for Indonesia

Popular

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero

Soeharto is no hero

More in Opinion

 View more
Protesters participate in a rally on Sept. 27 for Climate Justice in Seoul.
Academia

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures
An oil refinery is seen behind a mosque on July 9, 2024, in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Climate cost of leaving methane on the table

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives for a briefing with foreign media on Nov. 4 ahead of the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para state, Brazil.
Academia

It’s time to reform the climate summit

Highlight
Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java, on Oct. 17, 2025.
Politics

KPK pushes ahead with probe into Whoosh
Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemn every intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Editorial

Respect the Press Law
President Prabowo Subianto (center) and LOTTE Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (second left) officiate the inauguration of the Lotte Chemical Indonesia petrochemical plant in Cilegon, Banten, on Thursday. The strategic facility is poised to significantly reduce Indonesia's import dependency for essential raw materials.
Companies

RI ramps up petrochemical drive as Prabowo inaugurates Lotte plant

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Responsible AI needs shared responsibility to safeguard trust
Companies

Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Academia

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures
Academia

Climate cost of leaving methane on the table

Academia

It’s time to reform the climate summit

Academia

Tracing humanity’s coastal journey from Africa
Archipelago

Arrest of activists protesting Pati regent sparks outrage
Academia

Preventing Pandora’s Box from opening on nuclear testing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Preventing Pandora’s Box from opening on nuclear testing

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.