Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad who visited a hospital treating victims told reporters that the suspected perpetrator was about 17 years old and was currently undergoing surgery.

Agencies
Jakarta
Fri, November 7, 2025 Published on Nov. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-11-07T18:05:28+07:00

Military personnel guard as residents gather near the area after an explosion occurred at state high school SMAN 72 complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025. Military personnel guard as residents gather near the area after an explosion occurred at state high school SMAN 72 complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

wo explosions injured dozens of people in state high school SMAN 72 in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Friday, a senior police official said without disclosing the cause of the explosion.

According to students who were in the school complex at the time, there were two explosions around midday at the school’s mosque, when male Muslim students were finishing Friday prayers.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not yet provided a clear timeline of the blast or confirmed that it was an act of terrorism.

Jakarta Police Chief Insp. Gen. Asep Edi Suheri said there was an explosion "in the vicinity" of a high school in the sprawling city.

"The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected," Asep told reporters in comments broadcast by Kompas TV.

"Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged."

Authorities had cordoned off the area and "were processing the crime scene", Asep said, including a bomb squad from Jakarta police as they tried to determine the cause of the blast.

Asep said authorities had also set up posts in two hospitals to assist relatives in finding injured victims. 

"We are still investigating, as this incident just occurred," Asep said. 

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad who visited a hospital treating victims told reporters that the suspected perpetrator was about 17 years old and was currently undergoing surgery.

It was also reported that the suspected perpetrator was a victim of bullying.                 

Antara news agency quoted the deputy chief security minister Lodewijk Freidrich as saying there were two explosions at the mosque.

Black-clad police carrying assault rifles guarded the iron gates of the compound, with emergency vehicles and armoured police vehicles on the street outside.

The complex is located in a crowded area of North Jakarta on largely navy-owned land, home to many military personnel and retired officers.

Indonesia does have a history of attacks on churches and Western targets—but not mosques or schools—and Islamist militancy has largely been suppressed in recent years.

Military personnel guard as residents gather near the area after an explosion occurred at state high school SMAN 72 complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
