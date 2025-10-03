TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

One way to tackle the country's endemic corruption is investing in early childhood, when fairness and empathy are wired in the brain.

Toronata Tambun and Nur Munir (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 3, 2025 Published on Oct. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-10-01T20:47:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The logo of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is displayed on the frontispiece of its South Jakarta headquarters on Jl. Rasuna Said, in this file photo from 2020. The logo of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is displayed on the frontispiece of its South Jakarta headquarters on Jl. Rasuna Said, in this file photo from 2020. (JP/Wienda Parwitasari)

W

hen Indonesians hear of yet another corruption case tied to the Religious Affairs Ministry, the public sighs. How can the “moral ministry” itself be tainted by ethical collapse?

There are many possible explanations. Some scholars turn to leadership theory, such as the “moral surplus framework” of Nitin Nohria, who argued that institutions carry a kind of moral capital, a reservoir of credibility earned by aligning words with deeds. Once that surplus is depleted by repeated failure, an institution’s moral voice loses authority and becomes difficult to restore.

Others point to cultural norms: In shame-based societies, what matters is often whether misconduct is seen rather than whether it is wrong. Still others emphasize institutional incentives: When public approval is tied more to outward piety than to inner integrity, the system rewards visible religiosity even as it neglects ethical backbone.

Each of these explanations adds value. But if we remain open-minded, neuroscience can help clarify why religion and morality, though both necessary, do not operate from the same part of the brain.

Modern brain science shows that faith and moral judgment are rooted in different neural circuits. Religious experience, such awe in prayer, the comfort of ritual, the sense of belonging in a congregation, is processed in the limbic system and temporal-parietal regions, the areas responsible for emotional salience and meaning-making (Moll et al., 2005; Kapogiannis et al., 2009).

These areas remain plastic and responsive across life, which is why a professor, a politician or a street vendor can become more visibly religious at any age. Neuroscience even affirms what believers already know, that piety is healthy. Rituals reduce anxiety, strengthen resilience and nourish hope in the afterlife.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moral decision-making, however, rests on a different system. Empathy, fairness and impulse control are governed by the prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate cortex and temporoparietal junction (Greene & Haidt, 2002; Decety & Cowell, 2018). These circuits are laid down in childhood, sharpened during adolescence and then stabilized in early adulthood.

Between ages 3 and 7, children form the foundational pathways of fairness and empathy. During adolescence, synaptic pruning trims away weaker connections, leaving the strongest to survive (Giedd, 2004). From ages 17 to 24, myelination insulates those surviving circuits, making them fast, efficient and difficult to change (Fields, 2008).

In plain terms, morality is wired early, and then locked in. A recent Scopus publication estimates that 45 percent of adult moral capacity is set by age 7.

Religious traditions have long recognized this developmental truth. In Judaism, children are trained in mitzvah from around age 7, culminating in the bar or bat mitzvah at ages 12-13, when legal and moral responsibility is formally conferred. In Islam, there is no single fixed age, but moral accountability is tied to awareness (tamyiz) and biological maturity (balig).

In both traditions, childhood and early adolescence are treated as decisive windows for shaping conscience. Neuroscience, in this sense, provides biological support for what faith communities have intuited for centuries: Morality cannot be postponed to adulthood. Childhood lays the foundation, and later forces tilt how it is expressed.

The other half of moral behavior is continuously shaped by additional influences: cognitive biases and distortions (22 percent), which push people toward shortcuts like moral licensing or identity-driven reasoning; external pressures (18 percent) such as authority, reward systems or peer approval, which can override internal conviction; contextual environments (10 percent) including cultural norms and institutional climates, which tilt what is tolerated; and character (5 percent), which, though smaller in weight, still colors how individuals act under stress.

Together, these factors explain why even adults with strong religious practice may stumble morally. Their neural foundation may be solid or weak, but biases, pressures and contexts can still tilt decisions away from ethical reflex. These later forces do not erase the childhood foundation but bend it. Biases distort, pressures override and contexts tilt how the early 45 percent expresses itself in real life.

This distinction explains the paradox. A person can be sincerely religious yet still falter morally if early childhood failed to consolidate the circuits of fairness and empathy. Religious rituals may deepen meaning, but they do not rewire the prefrontal cortex once pruning and myelination are complete.

This is why Indonesia, though visibly devout, still struggles with corruption. Sacred piety and moral reflexes are not on the same neural pathway. Public approval, bureaucratic rewards and patronage politics only deepen this gap.

Ritual is prized for its visibility, but when corruption tests character, the prefrontal system may not hold if it was never stabilized in childhood. The result is what we see all too often: sacred piety on the surface and moral failure in practice.

In such moments, the common response is to say, “Those officials were not upholding real religious values.” But that is a bizarre claim. “Real” religiosity is not measurable. It cannot be quantified, let alone triangulated across faiths, cultures and contexts.

To insist that corruption proves someone is not religious is to miss the point entirely. The issue is not whether their ritual was authentic, but whether their moral circuits were ever consolidated in the first place.

This is not an attack on faith. On the contrary, religion and morality are both essential. Faith provides belonging, identity and transcendence. Morality provides fairness, empathy and accountability. But faith and morality are not causally identical. Believing that multiplying ritual will automatically produce more ethics is both theologically shallow and scientifically false.

For Indonesia, the implication is clear. If we want leaders who are both pious and moral, the solution is not louder slogans or more ritual for adults. It is investment in early childhood, when the circuits of empathy and fairness are still forming. Strengthening early education, family modeling and community practices that reward truth and compassion will do more to prevent corruption than any number of adult sermons.

The irony of a “moral ministry” undone by corruption will persist until we acknowledge what both leadership theory and neuroscience confirm. Nohria’s “moral surplus” framework is a caution: Institutions may enjoy moral credibility for a time, but once that surplus is drained by hypocrisy, it cannot be restored by either ritual or rhetoric.

At the individual level, neuroscience shows the same pattern: If moral circuits are not consolidated in childhood, no amount of adult religiosity can make up for it.

While sacred piety and moral conduct are both vital, they activate different areas of the brain: One cannot substitute for the other. Recognizing this neurological distinction is crucial for safeguarding the nation’s moral future.

***

Toronata Tambun is a Harvard Business School alumnus and lead author of “Neural Development in Early Childhood and the Emergence of Moral Cognition” (International Journal of Early Childhood, September 2025). Nur Munir is a Harvard Divinity School alumnus.

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Related Articles

Peru's Gen Z rallies against President Boluarte, protesting over pensions, corruption

Gaza’s desperation and the agony of religious diplomacy

Javanese sayings for a world losing its way

Is VP Gibran’s complaint desk initiative a panacea?

ChatGPT faces complaint for 'uncorrectable errors'

Related Article

Peru's Gen Z rallies against President Boluarte, protesting over pensions, corruption

Gaza’s desperation and the agony of religious diplomacy

Javanese sayings for a world losing its way

Is VP Gibran’s complaint desk initiative a panacea?

ChatGPT faces complaint for 'uncorrectable errors'

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands on Jan. 25, 2025, as they arrive for a pre-meeting photo-op at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Cargo ships and shipping containers are seen at the Port Jersey Container Terminal, with the Manhattan skyline and the One World Trade Center (also known as the Freedom Tower) in the distance, in New Jersey, United States, on Sept. 22, 2025.
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
The logo of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is displayed on the frontispiece of its South Jakarta headquarters on Jl. Rasuna Said, in this file photo from 2020.
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

Highlight
Free ailment: A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program. According to official data as of on Oct. 1, at least 86 students in Lubuk Basung are believed to have gotten ill from eating free meals distributed via the nationwide program, prompting local authorities to issue an “extraordinary incident” (KLB) alert.
Politics

Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Editorial

The palace’s press restriction
Employees selling snacks, coffee, and oil in front of a Shell petrol station in Jakarta wait for customers amid the gasoline shortages on Sept. 19, 2025.
Companies

Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Synagogue attack shocks Manchester Jewish community
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Archipelago

'It seems impossible': Mother's hope for son's life dims after boarding school collapse
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
Middle East and Africa

More rallies in Morocco day after three protesters die
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood
Economy

Danantara to deploy $10b in first three months, CIO says
Middle East and Africa

Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.