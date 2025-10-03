TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How the world can resolve the Rohingya crisis

Myanmar is fractured, the Arakan Army has little incentive to compromise without external guarantees, and the scars between communities run deep. 

MA Hossain
Dhaka
Fri, October 3, 2025 Published on Oct. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-10-02T21:26:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An aerial view shows Rohingya refugees' Balukhali camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on August 26, 2025. An aerial view shows Rohingya refugees' Balukhali camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on August 26, 2025. (AFP/Piyas Biswas)

T

he Rohingya crisis has for years been recognized as one of the world’s gravest humanitarian tragedies. For Bangladesh, it heavily impacts the nation's society, economy, and environment.

For Myanmar, it remains a decades-old, unresolved chapter of ethnic conflict. And for the international community, it is a man-made disaster that elicits sympathy but offers little room for resolution. Approximately 1.3 million Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh, all of whom have been eking out a life between temporary refuge and permanent statelessness.

Since August 2017, the political realities inside Myanmar, particularly the rise of the Arakan Army and the outbreak of a civil war, have cast a shadow of uncertainty over Rohingya repatriation. A High-Level Conference on the situation was recently held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, seized the moment to shift the conversation from despair to resolution. He unveiled a seven-point proposal, remarkable not only for its clarity but also for its insistence that this crisis must be solved at its origin—inside Myanmar itself.

The world has failed because geopolitical rivalry takes precedence over humanitarianism. Global powers pursue their own interests in Myanmar, while its neighbors, caught between geographic proximity and domestic political sensitivities, have often opted for disengagement, reflected by their absence from the conference’s opening session.

It would be unjust, however, to let this crisis devolve into a proxy battlefield for competing powers. Before it is too late, Yunus urged global and regional players to find pragmatic solutions for safe and dignified Rohingya repatriation, addressing the issue as a humanitarian and regional political crisis.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At the heart of Yunus’s proposal is the principle that repatriation is the only sustainable solution. Continued international protection, he argued, is both costly and inadequate. Funding shortfalls are already shrinking support for the Rohingyas in Bangladesh’s camps, where over 30,000 children are born each year into lives without citizenship or mobility. Repatriation, though difficult, requires fewer long-term resources and restores the Rohingyas’ fundamental dignity of belonging to a homeland.

The seven points outlined by Yunus present a constructive roadmap: 1) Devise a practical roadmap for safe, dignified Rohingya repatriation; 2) Exert effective pressure on both the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army to cease violence; 3) Continue international support to stabilize Rakhine, including the presence of civilian monitors; 4) Support confidence-building measures to integrate Rohingyas into Rakhine society and governance; 5) Mobilize adequate donor contributions to fund the Joint Response Plan; 6) Pursue accountability and restorative justice for past atrocities; and 7) Dismantle the narco-economy and combat cross-border crime.

While none of these steps would resolve the crisis overnight, implemented in concert, they would align moral obligation with cold-eyed political realism—a strategy that is both humane and pragmatic.

For the UN, the Rohingya crisis is a test of credibility; it cannot remain a “side event” at global gatherings while louder wars dominate the stage. The UN must act decisively.

First, appoint a special envoy. The Security Council should appoint a special envoy with the authority to engage directly with Myanmar’s military, the Arakan Army, and other regional stakeholders. Mediation is futile without an empowered messenger.

Second, form a joint monitoring presence. The UN should establish a joint monitoring mission, including ASEAN members, in Rakhine to supervise the safe and dignified repatriation process.

Third, scale up UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ expertise. The UNHCR must move beyond rhetoric and scale up its technical expertise and financial lifelines, not just for the teeming camps of Bangladesh but also for the eventual rehabilitation of Rakhine itself.

The UN needs to leverage China, a uniquely influential actor with leverage over both the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army. Bangladesh, with UN support, must step up diplomatic engagement with Beijing for both a ceasefire and repatriation.

Meanwhile, the United States and European Union must resist the temptation of mere symbolism. While sanctions have their place, they risk pushing the affected nation toward opposing geopolitical blocs. Instead, they should commit resources to humanitarian assistance and support confidence-building projects inside Myanmar.

Other Muslim-majority states like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Malaysia must transition their role from words to wallets. Funding the joint response plan is not charity; it is an investment in stability.

Bangladesh deserves more than mere sympathy; it has been bearing a substantial burden at the cost of its social and economic stability. If world leaders continue to neglect this crisis, the impact will not only harm the refugees but also destabilize a nation critical to South Asia’s balance.

No one should be naïve. Myanmar is fractured, the Arakan Army has little incentive to compromise without external guarantees, and the scars between communities run deep. But a silent stalemate is corrosive.

History shows that enforced displacement breeds despair and extremism. The Rohingya crisis is therefore a litmus test for the rest of civilization—an ordeal for the international community to prove if it can still act collectively for a moral cause in this age of division.

The choice is stark. Bangladesh has made its position loud and clear: it prefers solutions and cooperation. The world’s response will decide whether this crisis becomes another endless scar or a success story of cooperative diplomacy.

The time for decisive action is now.

***

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com.

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Related Articles

Netanyahu says Palestinian state would be 'national suicide' for Israel

In search of neutral ground for a fractured UN

Inequality and the demand for emancipatory democracy

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures

Palestine: A brief history of a foreknown war of extermination

Related Article

Netanyahu says Palestinian state would be 'national suicide' for Israel

In search of neutral ground for a fractured UN

Inequality and the demand for emancipatory democracy

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures

Palestine: A brief history of a foreknown war of extermination

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands on Jan. 25, 2025, as they arrive for a pre-meeting photo-op at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Cargo ships and shipping containers are seen at the Port Jersey Container Terminal, with the Manhattan skyline and the One World Trade Center (also known as the Freedom Tower) in the distance, in New Jersey, United States, on Sept. 22, 2025.
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
The logo of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is displayed on the frontispiece of its South Jakarta headquarters on Jl. Rasuna Said, in this file photo from 2020.
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

Highlight
Free ailment: A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program. According to official data as of on Oct. 1, at least 86 students in Lubuk Basung are believed to have gotten ill from eating free meals distributed via the nationwide program, prompting local authorities to issue an “extraordinary incident” (KLB) alert.
Politics

Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Editorial

The palace’s press restriction
Employees selling snacks, coffee, and oil in front of a Shell petrol station in Jakarta wait for customers amid the gasoline shortages on Sept. 19, 2025.
Companies

Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Archipelago

'It seems impossible': Mother's hope for son's life dims after boarding school collapse
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
Middle East and Africa

More rallies in Morocco day after three protesters die
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood
Economy

Danantara to deploy $10b in first three months, CIO says
Middle East and Africa

Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests
Academia

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.