ASEAN, South Korea mark 30 years of amity

Historic events with South Korea are to take place November. It will host the third ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Korea-Mekong Summit in Busan, South Korea from Nov. 25 to 27. Busan is welcoming back ASEAN leaders after hosting the previous summit in 2014. Our southern port city of Busan is, indeed, ASEAN-friendly as people can indulge in diverse ASEAN cultures at the ASEAN Culture House. Busan, the sixth-largest port in the world, is also connected to seven major ASEAN cities by air. Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don visited Jakarta a week ago and had a meaningful talk with ASEAN representatives. The city plans to establish the ASEAN Village to incubate promising artists and businesspeople in film, game and tourism industries to nurture their creativity. With its soft power, Busan is dreaming of a much closer partnership with ASEAN. ASEAN has been shown a mixture of subtl...

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official stance of The Jakarta Post.