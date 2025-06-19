As one of the largest digital economies in the Southeast Asian region, Indonesia had a total data center capacity of 514 megawatts in 2023, according to data published by Asian Insiders. The demand is only growing, as the country aims to realize the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision by expanding its digital transformation.

An essential part of that vision is to pivot the economy toward digital technologies that align with the younger population’s evolving online-focused habits, which will require more data usage. Estimates published by Asian Insiders suggest that Indonesia could see its digital economy’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reach upwards of US$360 billion by 2030.

Beyond its borders, the Southeast Asian region is also experiencing a boom in the availability of data centers based upon the rapid digitalization made even bigger by the rising digital savviness in each market. In view of this, Tencent Cloud is further solidifying its presence in Indonesia—a dynamic economy—by bringing to the country Tencent’s over 20 years of expertise in serving what culminates to 1.3 billion users today on its Weixin/WeChat platform.

Furthermore, Tencent Cloud also aims to strengthen its cloud capabilities in Indonesia by establishing a third Internet Data Center (IDC) in the country, as part of a new commitment worth around US$500 million in infrastructure, resources and investment by 2030. Through this investment, the company aims to empower local enterprises with advanced cloud solutions that drive the digital economy and AI adoption.

“Indonesia is the largest market in Southeast Asia. I actually feel that Indonesia is a lot like China, not just by population, but also by the fact that a few years ago, when we set up the first couple of data centers, I visited and felt a lot of energy. A lot of the companies [in Indonesia] are eager to learn and eager to make changes, right?” said Poshu Yeung, senior vice president of Tencent Cloud.

Foreign businesses are being offered several government-backed incentives to invest in Indonesia’s data center sector and Tencent Cloud has taken the opportunity, building three data centers in and around the capital city in recent years.

Tencent Cloud’s third data center in Jakarta, which is newly launched and fully operational now, will support Indonesian companies in their data sovereignty and localisation plans—enabling greater security and compliance while enterprises continue to innovate on new digital offerings for their customers. Data sovereignty is especially crucial for consumer-facing and the financial services industries in Indonesia, as they seek to move to cloud environments to increase efficiency, scale offerings and optimize user experiences.

Since September 2024, GoTo has partnered with Tencent Cloud to step up its cloud infrastructure and digital services. In Indonesia, no technology company is more embedded in the daily lives of locals quite like GoTo Group, bringing transportation, food delivery and payment services to our fingertips.

“Tencent Cloud has a lot of experience serving a large number of customers across the world. We think that Tencent Cloud also has a lot of unique capabilities that we [GoTo] need to be able to tap into. We see the benefits being quick deployment and cost reductions. Those are the factors which made us decide to work with Tencent Cloud and migrate some of our services to them,” said Patrick Walujo, chief executive officer of GoTo on the mutually beneficial partnership.

“Well, I think we first started as, you know, from our strategy standpoint, we always wanted to work with the number one client in each market. So, GoTo is definitely the number one client that we have. And through this collaboration we hope to bring a lot of our basic infrastructure technologies, plus a lot of vertical solutions down the road to GoTo, as well as to Indonesian markets,” Poshu added.

Recently, the partnership has deepened as the Indonesia-based company completed the groundbreaking migration of its On-Demand Services systems to Tencent Cloud’s local data center in Jakarta. Despite being one of the largest and most complex cloud relocations ever undertaken in Southeast Asia, the migration was completed in just 4 hours and 54 minutes—over an hour ahead of schedule. With the addition of a third data center in Indonesia, GoTo also took the opportunity to re-architect parts of its foundational platform, laying the groundwork for even stronger growth in the future.

“So, first of all I think for a lot of companies, migration is probably a very scary term. But to us, probably 80 percent of our business is through migration. We are also a fast-moving company. We can help you to move very fast with a lot of tools. The most important part is that when you move, you actually bring yourself up as well, you live better going forward. That’s the most important thing I would express to the audience here,” Poshu said during a panel he attended at Tencent Cloud Day Indonesia 2025 on Feb. 17.

Tencent Cloud Day Indonesia was also an opportunity for the company to display its latest cloud innovation to industry leaders, players and more. The festivities drew the attention of the biggest players in Indonesia’s fintech sector, which will hopefully open the doors to more partnerships for Tencent Cloud in the future.

Tencent Cloud aims to better understand local needs in Indonesia, which has led to the formation of a deep and strategic partnership with GoTo. Both parties engage in ongoing dialogue about how they can support local communities and what they can learn from them. For Tencent Cloud, one of its missions is to further assist in the economic and digital transformation of industries within the Indonesian community.