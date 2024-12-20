TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

INDEF: Indonesia’s downstream copper ecosystem shows positive developments

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 20, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
INDEF: Indonesia’s downstream copper ecosystem shows positive developments

T

he latest study by the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) has revealed positive developments in Indonesia’s downstream copper ecosystem.

"Indonesia has a strategic position on the global copper map, with ownership of around 3 percent of the world's copper reserves. This positions Indonesia as the country with the 10th-largest copper reserves in the world and the largest copper producer in Southeast Asia," said INDEF executive director Esther Sri Astuti.

The study attributes this strengthened position to the global trend to the green transition. Global copper consumption is projected to continue to increase until 2035 at an average growth rate of 14 percent since 2016, mainly driven by the development of the electric vehicle industry and environmentally friendly technology.

"Copper downstreaming has significant strategic value. The increase in added value from upstream to downstream is very substantial, starting from the processing of copper ore into concentrate, which has increased twofold, to the final product in the form of electric cables, which can reach 71 times the added value," Esther said.

From an economic perspective, the development of the copper downstream industry has the potential to make a major impact, from an export value of US$282 million to the creation of 253,583 jobs with a contribution of $34.9 million to GDP.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, minerals and coal director general at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, emphasized that copper downstreaming must provide benefits to the country, mandated in Law No. 3/2020 concerning Mineral and Coal Mining.

The INDEF study also showed that the country’s budding downstream copper ecosystem is starting to flourish, especially after the implementation of the Coal and Mineral Mining Law. This can be seen in the formation of a value chain involving various key actors, from upstream producers to downstream players, including the wire and cable industry.

Among the government’s strategic steps is the development of a new smelter in Gresik, East Java, through PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI), which was inaugurated by then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Sept. 23, 2024. It is the largest single-train copper refinery in the world, capable of processing 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate per year into 600,000 tonnes of copper cathodes.

Along with Indonesia’s increasing copper processing capacity, the Rp 58 trillion investment opens opportunities for domestic industrial growth. The smelter is estimated to absorb around 2,000 workers.

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Related Articles

The sources of Japanese resilience

Prabowo’s great power politics pivot takes center stage

Unlocking Indonesia’s tourism potential with sustainability

Sustaining Indonesia’s inland fisheries for future generations

INDEF deputy slams candidates' anti-poverty policies as 'not enough'

Related Article

The sources of Japanese resilience

Prabowo’s great power politics pivot takes center stage

Unlocking Indonesia’s tourism potential with sustainability

Sustaining Indonesia’s inland fisheries for future generations

INDEF deputy slams candidates' anti-poverty policies as 'not enough'

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

More in Front Row

 View more
(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)
Front Row

BPJS Kesehatan launches 2024 sample data
.
Front Row

Ring in the festive season with exciting events at The Gaia Hotel Bandung
(Courtesy of BAZNAS)
Front Row

BAZNAS Hosts 8th International Conference on Zakat with ASEAN, Jordan

Highlight
All New Yaris Cross HEV, a hybrid cars from Japanese manufacturer Toyota, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Car sales may still lag in 2025 despite tax incentive on hybrid vehicles
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Editorial

Merciful Prabowo
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) during a ministerial coordination meeting on efforts against online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Govt tells SOE banks to help bankrupt textile firm
Archipelago

Densus 88 arrests three terrorist suspects in Central Sulawesi
Economy

Minister Airlangga urges cooperatives to thrive as the root of the national economy
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress
Politics

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane
Tech

Fintechs turn to bootstrapping as external funding ebbs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!