Jakarta Post
AIA & BCA launches JIMI to protect Indonesia for generations to come

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

AIA & BCA launches JIMI to protect Indonesia for generations to come

P

T AIA Financial, in partnership with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), launched Proteksi Jiwa Maksima (JIMI), a traditional life insurance product designed to secure families' financial futures.

The launch further reiterates AIA’s commitment to Indonesia’s needs, where life insurance remains underutilized, with penetration at just 6.6 percent in early 2024.

“JIMI was designed as a comprehensive protection solution, aligning with our mission to help Indonesians live healthier, longer lives. Beyond financial security, it promotes a holistic approach to well-being, combining health protection and financial support for families at every stage of life,” Kathryn Parapak, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA explained.

“We are committed to offering products that meet the diverse financial needs of our customers. JIMI addresses the specific need for long-term financial protection, helping families ensure their future is secure and their loved ones are cared for, especially those with major family responsibilities,” added Haryanto T. Budiman, Director of BCA.

JIMI provides 20 years of coverage, with benefits of up to 315 percent of the sum assured, including full payout upon death, along with additional for accidental death, up to 110 percent of booster coverage to counter inflation and 5 percent extra coverage for BCA credit card auto-debit payments.

The JIMI program can be categorized into two different plans to fit each customer’s needs: The Vita Plan offers affordable base premiums while providing robust life protection, while the Value Plan is catered to those seeking both protection and a financial return, as it includes a 110 percent premium refund if the insured survives the policy term.

The flexibility of the program also allows customers to choose either single premium payments, or spread premiums over two-year, five-year or 10-year periods, providing further customization to fit individual financial situations.

Related Articles

IDX closes May at yearly low amid weakening rupiah

BCA loan disbursement surges 17.1 percent yoy in first quarter

Rising cost of funds bites into profitability of major Indonesian banks

AIA Indonesia and Coldplay Drive Sustainability Awareness in Jakarta

Education Ministry bolsters “Healthy School” initiative with AIA and partners

