OH!SOME brings Winnie the Pooh and friends to life in Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

O

H!SOME, a one-stop lifestyle retailer that provides a global selection of high quality items, has launched an exclusive pop-up store that celebrates Disney’s Winnie the Pooh at Urban Forest Cipete, Jakarta.

The event, titled "Sweet Hunny Moments", was designed to provide an interactive experience for families. The momentous occasion also marked OH!SOME's first major collaboration with Disney in an offline form, bringing iconic characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore closer to local fans.

This pop-up store presents an exclusive picnic-themed collection that offers visitors with a variety of products. One of the main attractions is the "Big Plush" Winnie the Pooh, a giant doll almost one meter tall that is sought after by collectors.

The plush joins the arrays of other plush dolls created for each character, as well as Tigger-motif bento boxes, and large canvas tote bags that are designed to be able to carry picnic blankets. These items are designed to make it easier for families to put together the perfect picnic set.

"Sweet Hunny Moments" also offers various interactive activities for families of all ages. Visitors can enjoy physical challenges such as "Tigger's Bouncy Trail" and "Piglet's Balance Challenge", as well as precision games such as "Eeyore's Calm Target Practice” and Winnie the Pooh's stretching movements in "Up Down Touch the Ground". All of these activities can be accessed with a special "passport" obtained through a minimum purchase of Rp 200,000 at the pop-up store.

In addition, visitors can get additional shopping vouchers through merchants at Urban Forest Cipete by following the OH!SOME on social media platforms. These vouchers can be used at pop-up stores or other outlets in Jakarta.

The "Sweet Hunny Moments" event from Disney’s Winnie the Pooh can be the perfect choice for family recreation on weekends. Visitors are invited to explore various collaborative products in OH!SOME pop-up store with their families in Urban Forest, Cipete from Feb. 13 to April 13, with operating hours from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

