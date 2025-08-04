TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Pirate anime flag becomes tool of protest ahead of Independence Day
Staff shortages hamper Jakarta’s battle against blazes

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Pirate anime flag becomes tool of protest ahead of Independence Day
Staff shortages hamper Jakarta’s battle against blazes

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

New peace plan increases pressure on Israel, US

It is the first time the Arab states have called for Hamas to disarm and disband.

Scott Lucas (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Mon, August 4, 2025 Published on Aug. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-08-03T11:03:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Far from enough: Palestinians receive lentil soup on Saturday at a food distribution point in Gaza City. Far from enough: Palestinians receive lentil soup on Saturday at a food distribution point in Gaza City. (AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)

A

new vision for Middle East peace emerged last week which proposes the withdrawal of Israel from Gaza and the West Bank, the disarming and disbanding of Hamas and the creation of a unified Palestinian state. 

The plan emerged from a “high-level conference” in New York on July 29, which assembled representatives of 17 states, the European Union and the Arab League.

The resulting proposal is “a comprehensive and actionable framework for the implementation of the two-state solution and the achievement of peace and security for all”.

Signatories include Turkey and the Middle Eastern states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan. Europe was represented by France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom. Indonesia was there for Asia, Senegal for Africa and Brazil, Canada and Mexico for the Americas. Neither the United States nor Israel were present.

Significantly, it is the first time the Arab states have called for Hamas to disarm and disband. But, while condemning Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and recalling that the taking of hostages is a violation of international law, the document is unsparing in its connection between a state of Palestine and an end to Israel’s assault on Gaza’s civilians.

It says: “Absent decisive measures toward the two-state solution and robust international guarantees, the conflict will deepen and regional peace will remain elusive.”

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A plan for the reconstruction of Gaza will be developed by the Arab states and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation supported by an international fund. The details will be hammered out at a Gaza Reconstruction and Recovery Conference, to be held in Cairo.

It is a bold initiative. In theory, it could end the Israeli mass killing in Gaza, remove Hamas from power and begin the implementation of a process for a state of Palestine. The question is whether it has any chance of success.

First, there appears to be growing momentum to press ahead with recognition of the state of Palestine as part of a comprehensive peace plan leading to a two-state solution. France, the UK and, most recently, Canada have announced they would take that step at the UN general assembly in September. The UK stated that it would do so unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire and the commencement of a substantive peace process.

These announcements follow those made in May 2024 by Spain, Ireland and Norway, three of the other European signatories. By the end of September at least 150 of the UN’s 193 members will recognize Palestinian statehood. Recognition is largely symbolic without a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from both Gaza and the West Bank. But it is essential symbolism.

For years, many European countries, Canada, Australia and the US have said that recognition could not be declared if there was the prospect of Israel-Palestine negotiations. Now the sequence is reversed: Recognition is necessary as pressure for a ceasefire and the necessary talks to ensure the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel accelerated that reversal at the start of March, when it rejected the scheduled move to phase two of the six-week ceasefire negotiated with the help of the US, and imposed a blockade on aid coming into the Strip.

The Netanyahu government continues to hold out against the ceasefire. But its loud blame of Hamas is becoming harder to accept. The images of the starvation in Gaza and warnings by doctors, humanitarian organizations and the United Nations of an effective famine with the deaths of thousands can no longer be denied.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar, behind the scenes and through their embassies, have been encouraging European countries to make the jump to recognition. Their efforts at the UN conference in New York this week are another front of that campaign.

But in the short term, there is little prospect of the Netanyahu government giving way with its mass killing, let alone entering talks for two states. Notably neither Israel nor the US took part in the conference.

Trump has criticized the scenes of starvation in Gaza. But his administration has joined Netanyahu in vitriolic denunciation of France and the UK over their intentions to recognize Palestine. And the US president has warned the Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, that recognition of Palestinian statehood would threaten Canada’s trade deal with the US.

In response to Trump’s concern over the images of starving children and his exhortation “We’ve got to get the kids fed,” Israel has airdropped a few pallets of aid, though less than a truck’s worth. Yet this appears more of a public relations exercise directed at Washington than a genuine attempt to ease the terrible condition on the Strip.

A small number of lorries with supplies from the UN and humanitarian organizations have also crossed the border, but only after lengthy delays and with half still held up. There is no security for transport and delivery of the aid inside Gaza.

So the conference declaration is not a relief for Gaza. Instead, it is yet another marker of Israel’s increasing isolation.

After France’s announcement, the Netanyahu government thundered: “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy […] A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel.”

But while recognizing Hamas’s mass killing on Oct. 7, 2023, most governments and their populations do not perceive Israel as attacking Hamas and its fighters. They see the Netanyahu government and Israeli military slaying and starving civilians.

Even in the US, where the Trump administration is trying to crush sympathy for Palestine and Gazans in universities, non-governmental organizations and the public sphere, opinion is shifting.

In a Gallup poll taken in the US and released on July 29, only 32 percent of respondents supported Israel’s actions in Gaza, an all-time low, and 60 percent opposed them. Netanyahu was viewed unfavorably by 52 percent and favorably by only 29 percent.

Israel has lost its moment of “normalization” with Arab states. Its economic links are strained and its oft-repeated claim to being the “Middle East’s only democracy” is bloodstained beyond recognition.

This will be of no comfort to the people of Gaza facing death. But in the longer term, there is the prospect that this sacrifice will be the catalyst to recognize Palestine that disappeared in 1948.

---

The writer is a professor of international politics at University College Dublin’s Clinton Institute. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license. 

 

Popular

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Related Articles

European shares slide to 4-week lows as US slaps tariffs on dozens of countries

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies' pressure on Israel

Forceful pleas at UN for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Druze regain control of Sweida city after Syria announces ceasefire

Related Article

European shares slide to 4-week lows as US slaps tariffs on dozens of countries

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies' pressure on Israel

Forceful pleas at UN for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Druze regain control of Sweida city after Syria announces ceasefire

Popular

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28 in Turnberry, Scotland.
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry logo is seen on Jan. 1 in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta.
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?

Highlight
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalist during a press briefing on the abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong and amnesty for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2025. Supratman say during the briefing that he has handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release can be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
A prototype of data center project SMX01 from joint venture between Sinar Mas digital infrastructure and services company SM+ and Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA) that is set to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Editorial

Data center meltdown
A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
Editorial

Data center meltdown
Economy

No clear winner in US tariff policy among ASEAN countries
Society

Merdeka Palace to host largest Independence Day celebration
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.