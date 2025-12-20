TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Democracy’s slippery slope
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Six downstream projects set for January groundbreaking: Danantara

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Democracy’s slippery slope
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Six downstream projects set for January groundbreaking: Danantara

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta braces for floods, landslides over holiday season

According to a forecast from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Jakarta is expected to see intense rain and strong winds between Friday and Monday. In the past days, winds were recorded blowing at a speed of up to 55 kilometers per hour in Jakarta, above the normal average of below 30 km per hour.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 20, 2025 Published on Dec. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-12-19T18:27:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man holds an umbrella under overcast skies near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Jakarta is stepping up disaster mitigation, with heavy rains and strong winds forecast during the year-end holidays. A man holds an umbrella under overcast skies near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Jakarta is stepping up disaster mitigation, with heavy rains and strong winds forecast during the year-end holidays. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

A

s Jakarta gears up for the Christmas and New Year holiday, the city is also bracing for the risk of flooding, landslides and other hydrometeorological disasters, amid warnings of a heightened risk of heavy rains and stronger winds.

According to a forecast from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Jakarta is expected to see intense rain and strong winds between Friday and Monday. In the past days, winds were recorded blowing at a speed of up to 55 kilometers per hour in Jakarta, above the normal average of below 30 km per hour.

The weather agency attributed the extreme weather conditions to the peak of the rainy season, which is expected to last until January 2026, as well as a tropical cyclone and two cyclone seeds detected in three separate locations around the country that were said to have contributed to extreme weather in Jakarta and other parts of Indonesia.

Tropical Cyclone Bakung was identified forming over the Indian Ocean southwest of Lampung province in Sumatra. As of Wednesday evening, it was observed moving further from Indonesia at lower speed, although the BMKG said Bakung would still affect weather in many parts of the country.

Aside from Bakung, the weather agency is also monitoring a potential cyclone dubbed Invest 93S that was first detected on Dec. 11 south of East Java, Bali, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). While it is moving away from the Indonesian archipelago, it is expected to trigger heavy rains and strong winds in Jakarta.

The BMKG is also monitoring another cyclone invest called 95S, which was first detected on Dec. 15 near the Arafuru Sea southwest of South Papua province.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Popular

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope

Related Articles

Regions ask for more state funds for disaster recovery

Authorities are working to identify 11 bodies found floating off Riau coast

Analysis: Deforestation ignored as Sumatra faces its worst flood disaster

Related Article

Regions ask for more state funds for disaster recovery

Authorities are working to identify 11 bodies found floating off Riau coast

Analysis: Deforestation ignored as Sumatra faces its worst flood disaster

Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Eighty percent of Central Tapanuli regency employees affected by disasters: Regent

Popular

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope

More in Indonesia

 View more
An employee checks aluminum bars on Nov. 1, 2019, at a factory of PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) in Batu Bara, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra prosecutor detains two Inalum execs for alleged graft
Busted: The Surabaya Police display narcotics and drugs, as well as drug suspects, during a press conference on the progress of the 2018 Semeru anti-drug operation at the Surabaya Police headquarters in Surabaya, East Java, on April 26.
Archipelago

Riau court sentences drug courier to death for smuggling meth from Malaysia
A police officer stands guard next to a stack of rupiah banknotes at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters on Nov. 20 in Jakarta. The money represents the Rp 883 billion (US$5 million) of state losses recovered from a corruption case pertaining to the fund management at state-owned insurer PT Taspen.
Politics

KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids

Highlight
People gather under a tree to shelter from the rain following a flash flood about three weeks ago in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, on December 16, 2025.
Archipelago

Outrage as govt blocks foreign disaster aid to Sumatra
Indonesia’s Culture Minister Fadli Zon, left, receives a copy of the book “Sejarah Indonesia” from Susanto Zuhdi, chairman of the Indonesian history rewriting team, during the soft launch of “Sejarah Indonesia: Dinamika Kebangsaan dalam Arus Global” at Plaza Insan Berprestasi, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Culture Ministry launched the book as a reference to help Indonesians recall the nation’s collective historical memory.
Editorial

An unhistorical history book
A man holds an umbrella under overcast skies near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Jakarta steps up mitigation with heavy rains and strong winds forecast during year-end holidays.
Jakarta

Jakarta braces for floods, landslides over holiday season

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

US vows Hamas disarmament in talks on next Gaza phase
Editorial

An unhistorical history book
Archipelago

N. Sumatra prosecutor detains two Inalum execs for alleged graft
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh government urges calm in wake of youth leader's killing, as election looms
Currently Obsessed

Goodbyes in tides: Grief, memory, and the music of Sufjan Stevens
Archipelago

Riau court sentences drug courier to death for smuggling meth from Malaysia
Politics

KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids
Opinion

Analysis: Current account surplus in Q3 2025 undercut by capital outflows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta braces for floods, landslides over holiday season

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.