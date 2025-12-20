Jakarta braces for floods, landslides over holiday season

A man holds an umbrella under overcast skies near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Jakarta is stepping up disaster mitigation, with heavy rains and strong winds forecast during the year-end holidays. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

According to a forecast from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Jakarta is expected to see intense rain and strong winds between Friday and Monday. In the past days, winds were recorded blowing at a speed of up to 55 kilometers per hour in Jakarta, above the normal average of below 30 km per hour.

A s Jakarta gears up for the Christmas and New Year holiday, the city is also bracing for the risk of flooding, landslides and other hydrometeorological disasters, amid warnings of a heightened risk of heavy rains and stronger winds.

The weather agency attributed the extreme weather conditions to the peak of the rainy season, which is expected to last until January 2026, as well as a tropical cyclone and two cyclone seeds detected in three separate locations around the country that were said to have contributed to extreme weather in Jakarta and other parts of Indonesia.

Tropical Cyclone Bakung was identified forming over the Indian Ocean southwest of Lampung province in Sumatra. As of Wednesday evening, it was observed moving further from Indonesia at lower speed, although the BMKG said Bakung would still affect weather in many parts of the country.

Aside from Bakung, the weather agency is also monitoring a potential cyclone dubbed Invest 93S that was first detected on Dec. 11 south of East Java, Bali, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). While it is moving away from the Indonesian archipelago, it is expected to trigger heavy rains and strong winds in Jakarta.

The BMKG is also monitoring another cyclone invest called 95S, which was first detected on Dec. 15 near the Arafuru Sea southwest of South Papua province.

