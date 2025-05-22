TheJakartaPost

PLN leads the charge in expanding EV charging infrastructure

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 22, 2025 Published on May. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-05-22T14:36:39+07:00

PLN leads the charge in expanding EV charging infrastructure PT PLN vice president of product development and commercialization Rudiana Nurhadian (second left) delivers a presentation on PLN’s efforts to accelerate the development of EV battery charging stations nationwide during the South Korea RE Invest Indonesia 2025. Also in attendance at the session (From left to right) were Tenggara Strategics executive director Riyadi Suparno, Indonesian Automotive Industries Association (Gaikindo) secretary general Kukuh Kumara, PT Chery Sales Indonesia (Jaecoo Indonesia) head of marketing Mohammad Ilham Pratama, and Enhancing Readiness for the Transition to Electric Vehicles (ENTREV) project coordinator Mr. Eko Adji Buwono. (Courtesy of Tenggara Strategics).

tate-owned electricity provider PT PLN is accelerating its efforts to expand Indonesia’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, reinforcing its pivotal role in building a sustainable and accessible EV ecosystem across the archipelago.

Speaking at the South Korea RE Invest Indonesia 2025 event on April 24, PT PLN vice president of product development and commercialization Rudiana Nurhadian emphasized the company’s commitment to driving the growth of EV charging infrastructure in support of the government’s EV adoption targets.

“As Indonesia works toward an electric mobility, PLN is playing a critical role in ensuring the availability and accessibility of EV charging stations nationwide,” Rudiana said. “Through partnerships and technology investments, we are laying the groundwork for a future driven by electric mobility.”

Since launching its EV infrastructure initiative in 2021, PLN has made significant strides in developing the nationwide network. As of March 2025, PLN has established 3,772 Public EV Charging Stations (SPKLU) for four-wheelers, 9,956 for two-wheelers (SPLU), 2,240 battery swap stations (SPBKLU), marking substantial progress in building a robust charging ecosystem across big cities as well as smaller towns across Indonesia.

PLN has provided home charging services to 33,086 customers and developed the Super Apps PLN Mobile. To encourage its use, electric vehicle (EV) users receive a 30% discount on charging during off-peak hours, from 10 PM to 5 AM. Additionally, PLN offers EV owners a 98% discount on power capacity upgrades (tambah daya) and up to 88% off the installation cost of a home charging station.

Usage has also grown rapidly. According to Rudiana, SPKLU transactions surged 3.5 times from 2023 to 2024, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia continues to gain momentum, as reflected in the significant increase in the use of SPKLU during Lebaran holiday period. In 2025, SPKLU transactions soared by 4.9 times compared to the same festive period in 2024. This dramatic growth underscores rising public confidence in EV infrastructure and highlights the increasing shift toward sustainable transportation.

Among PLN’s recent milestones is the launch of its flagship SPKLU Charging Hub Station at Rest Area KM 38B. This high-capacity charging hub features nine chargers, including eight fast-charging DC units, serving as a model for future EV charging stations and providing a convenient stopover for long-distance drivers.

Looking ahead, PLN plans to launch two EV Charging Hub Stations in 2025 to further showcase a fully integrated electric mobility ecosystem. These hubs will aim to enhance user experience, safety, and reliability, while reinforcing public confidence in EVs.

PLN is also developing an Integrated Digital Platform that can streamline and optimize all technical, commercial, and legal aspects to improve operational efficiency and enhance the commercial value of  battery swap station (SPBKLU).

Nonetheless, challenges remain. Indonesia’s current EV-to-charger ratio stands at 21:1 — well above the international best practice of 17:1. With 3,772 charging stations for four-wheelers currently installed, PLN aims to increase that number to 5,810 by end of 2025 to close the gap and better support the growing number of EV users.

“The challenge we face is not easy. Building this charging infrastructure requires significant investment. Therefore, PLN has opened collaboration as widely as possible,” Rudiana said.

Since 2020, PLN has opened its doors to public-private partnerships, with more than 30 percent of current SPKLU facilities built through strategic collaborations. These partnerships help distribute costs, accelerate deployment, and bring in technological innovations that strengthen the national EV infrastructure.

PLN has also introduced various incentives, including significantly reduced electricity connection costs, to make investment in SPKLUs more attractive to private investors and high-rise building owners, thereby helping to expand the availability of public charging stations, especially in urban areas.

While the path forward requires sustained investment and cross-sector collaboration, PLN remains confident in its ability to lead Indonesia’s EV transition. “Through partnerships, innovation, and a strong commitment to sustainability, PLN is working to build a charging infrastructure that is accessible, efficient, and future-ready,” said Rudiana.

As Indonesia accelerates toward a low-carbon future, PLN’s initiatives are poised to play a transformative role in making electric transportation a viable and mainstream option for millions across the nation.

