Jakarta Post
Jimbaran Convention Center introduces new value-centric MICE scheme

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025

Jimbaran Convention Center introduces new value-centric MICE scheme

o welcome summer 2025, Jimbaran Convention Center is offering Meet Well, Rewards Well, a comprehensive, all-inclusive package that perfectly suits all your MICE (meeting, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) needs.

Unlock your ideas and discover a delightful event experience, located conveniently in the premises of InterContinental Bali Resort in South Kuta. With airport pickup for up to three VIPs, neck and shoulder massage sessions during breaks in between meetings, complimentary rooms and room upgrades as well as traditional Balinese fruit skewers and beverages, the Meet Well, Rewards Well package is the optimal pairing for your visit to Bali.

In addition, Jimbaran Convention Center offers other industry-leading facilities. With 19 meeting rooms, various indoor and outdoor venues, on-site set menu or buffet meals and a dedicated professional event team, the center has a full complement of the amenities your event might need, seamlessly integrated within InterContinental Bali Resort.

Its roster of meeting rooms and indoor/outdoor venues comes in varying sizes to match the capacity of your event. Whether it is the Imperial Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 2,000 guests, the modular Pandawa meeting room with a maximum capacity of 240 or the beachfront Sunset Garden, which can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, the offerings at Jimbaran Convention Center can fit any event, whatever their type or size.

The center also offers Meeting for Good, a sustainability initiative that invites guests to engage in environmentally friendly practices through reduced use of printed materials and paper. Meeting for Good also aims to minimize water and energy consumption as well as cuts down on food waste, making Jimbaran Convention Center the greener choice for your events.

To book a venue and arrange your next event, contact Jimbaran Convention Center at +62-361 701888 or email apdpshamice@ihg.com. To enhance your MICE experience and elevate your stay, secure the limited Meet Well, Rewards Well package for your event by June 30, 2025.

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

