Global Auction celebrates 22 years with major sale of Southeast Asian, Chinese art

G lobal Auction is marking its 22nd year with its 22nd Anniversary Sale: Southeast Asian, Chinese, Modern and Contemporary Art, showcasing some of the region’s most well-known masters, from 19th-century and 20th century maestros to leading artists in contemporary art.

Featuring 190 lots, the auction’s bidding period runs from June 2 to 22 and accompanied with a preview exhibition open to the public, with the auction closing on June 22 in a live hybrid event at Park Hyatt Jakarta.

The auction presents rare and important works by Raden Saleh, Aandi, Lee Man Fong, Srihadi Soedarsono, Hendra Gunawan, S. Sudjojono, Basoeki Abdullah, Ahmad Sadali, Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur de Merprès and Gregorius Sidharta Soegijo among others.

At the heart of the sale is Raden Saleh’s Javanese Landscape with Gunung Merapi and Horseman (1867), a monumental rediscovery and one of the most historically significant paintings to reappear in recent times. The work has been thoroughly examined and authenticated by leading scholar and art historian Dr. Werner Kraus, who describes it as “an extraordinary composition that encapsulates both artistic skill and cultural importance.”

Known as the father of modern Indonesian art, Raden Saleh was the first Indonesian artist to gain recognition in Europe and played a central role in shaping the visual identity of the archipelago during the colonial period.

Another standout is Borobudur – Moment of Contemplation (2017) by Srihadi Soedarsono, one of Indonesia’s most respected modern painters and known as master of colorist. It is one of only two white Borobudur works created by Srihadi in his lifetime.

According to Global Auction Director Yohanes Kevin Oenardi Raharjo, the anniversary sale is also a reflection of its ongoing mission to promote Southeast Asian art, especially Indonesian, on both a national and global scale.

“It is our commitment to bring the best artworks to the forefront, not only for sale, but also to promote them and ensure these artists gain greater recognition, both in Indonesia and internationally through our global reach,” said Kevin.

To register and view the full catalog, visit https://bid.global.auction