Human Initiative Reports Achievements of 2025 Sebar Qurban Program for Idul Adha

H uman Initiative has officially concluded this year’s Sebar Qurban program for Idul Adha 2025, after successfully distributing sacrificial animals to more than 130 districts and cities across Indonesia as well as nine other countries. Thanks to the collaboration, trust and generous spirit of Sahabat Inisiator (initiator friends), or donors, the program reached 202,707 recipients including those in remote, underdeveloped regions and areas with limited meat supply, despite the challenging economic climate.

The qurban donations not only benefited recipients, but also positively impacted 80 local partners among livestock farmers nationwide.

“Human Initiative is honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility of distributing qurban. Despite predictions of a decline in qurban transactions, the people’s enthusiasm for sharing remained high. This program is not only a form of worship but also a movement of social solidarity and a boost to the local economy,” said Romi Ardiansyah, Vice President of Human Initiative.

The distribution of qurban targeted families with limited access to animal protein, especially in hard-to-reach areas, aligning with Human Initiative’s mission to ensure fair and equal distribution of benefits.

Founded in 1999, the humanitarian organization extends its heartfelt gratitude to all donors, volunteers and partners who were part of the #SalingMenguatkan (strengthening each other) movement. The contributions of each party were key to the success of this year’s qurban distribution program.

See you again in Sebar Qurban 2026, with a greater spirit of sharing for even more impactful results.

Visit Solusipeduli.org to continue #SalingMenguatkan with Human Initiative.