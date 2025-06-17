Indonesia, Singapore reaffirm economic ties through six working group meeting

C oordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong co-chaired the 15th Indonesia-Singapore Six Bilateral Economic Working Groups Ministerial Meeting (6WG MM) on June 15 in Singapore. The meeting reviewed progress across six key sectors: Batam-Bintan-Karimun (BBK), investment, manpower, transport, agribusiness and tourism.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of deepening the longstanding economic ties between the two nations, particularly amid today’s dynamic global economic landscape. “Our partnership significantly impacts both national economies and the wider region, and must remain relevant to global developments,” Airlangga said.

DPM Gan echoed the sentiment, calling for stronger business environments and regulatory frameworks to attract investment. He stressed the need for enhanced public-private collaboration to tap into emerging opportunities.

The ministers welcomed ongoing efforts to develop the BBK region, particularly visa facilitation and data center expansion in Nongsa Digital Park. They also agreed to prioritize infrastructure and industrial services, with special focus on clean energy, electric vehicles, energy efficiency and green financing.

A notable highlight was the recognition of Kendal Industrial Park’s growing contribution to job creation and investment, as well as progress in cross-border electricity trade and Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) cooperation.

In the labor sector, both parties committed to enhancing youth-focused human capital development through initiatives such as Tech-talent and Tech:X programs.

On agribusiness, the meeting explored opportunities for technological collaboration and new trade prospects in the food industry. Meanwhile, improved air connectivity, including new direct flights to tourism destinations like Labuan Bajo, is expected to bolster tourism and regional economic growth.

Indonesia and Singapore remain top tourism markets for each other, with 2.5 million Indonesian visitors to Singapore and 1.4 million Singaporean tourists to Indonesia in 2024. Joint programs like twinning destinations, cruise development and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) are expected to drive further growth.

Both ministers expressed optimism about the continued role of the 6WG as a strategic pillar in bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of active private sector engagement.

Key outcomes of the meeting were documented in a Joint Report to Leaders, to be presented at the Indonesia-Singapore Leader’s Retreat on June 16.

Minister Airlangga was joined by senior officials from relevant ministries and agencies, including Ambassador Suryo Pratomo and Deputy Ministers from economic, labor, industry and investment sectors.