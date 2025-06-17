TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
Early school a new burden
Love our expats

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
Early school a new burden
Love our expats

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia, Singapore reaffirm economic ties through six working group meeting

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 17, 2025 Published on Jun. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-06-17T13:51:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia, Singapore reaffirm economic ties through six working group meeting

C

oordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong co-chaired the 15th Indonesia-Singapore Six Bilateral Economic Working Groups Ministerial Meeting (6WG MM) on June 15 in Singapore. The meeting reviewed progress across six key sectors: Batam-Bintan-Karimun (BBK), investment, manpower, transport, agribusiness and tourism.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of deepening the longstanding economic ties between the two nations, particularly amid today’s dynamic global economic landscape. “Our partnership significantly impacts both national economies and the wider region, and must remain relevant to global developments,” Airlangga said.

DPM Gan echoed the sentiment, calling for stronger business environments and regulatory frameworks to attract investment. He stressed the need for enhanced public-private collaboration to tap into emerging opportunities.

The ministers welcomed ongoing efforts to develop the BBK region, particularly visa facilitation and data center expansion in Nongsa Digital Park. They also agreed to prioritize infrastructure and industrial services, with special focus on clean energy, electric vehicles, energy efficiency and green financing.

A notable highlight was the recognition of Kendal Industrial Park’s growing contribution to job creation and investment, as well as progress in cross-border electricity trade and Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) cooperation.

In the labor sector, both parties committed to enhancing youth-focused human capital development through initiatives such as Tech-talent and Tech:X programs.

On agribusiness, the meeting explored opportunities for technological collaboration and new trade prospects in the food industry. Meanwhile, improved air connectivity, including new direct flights to tourism destinations like Labuan Bajo, is expected to bolster tourism and regional economic growth.

Indonesia and Singapore remain top tourism markets for each other, with 2.5 million Indonesian visitors to Singapore and 1.4 million Singaporean tourists to Indonesia in 2024. Joint programs like twinning destinations, cruise development and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) are expected to drive further growth.

Both ministers expressed optimism about the continued role of the 6WG as a strategic pillar in bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of active private sector engagement.

Key outcomes of the meeting were documented in a Joint Report to Leaders, to be presented at the Indonesia-Singapore Leader’s Retreat on June 16.

Minister Airlangga was joined by senior officials from relevant ministries and agencies, including Ambassador Suryo Pratomo and Deputy Ministers from economic, labor, industry and investment sectors.

Popular

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt

Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

Related Articles

Indonesia, Singapore hail new era in bilateral ties

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks

Why This Indonesian Educator Chose Singapore for Her Postgraduate Study

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Related Article

Indonesia, Singapore hail new era in bilateral ties

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks

Why This Indonesian Educator Chose Singapore for Her Postgraduate Study

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Popular

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt

Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

More in Front Row

 View more
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and his office's International Trade Negotiations Director General Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono attend a press conference in Jakarta on June 13, 2025
Economy

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks
A screen at the lobby of Cipto Mangunkusumo Central General Hospital (RSCM) in Jakarta shows pictures of the telerobotic surgery to remove cyst from a patient's kidney on Aug. 30, 2024. The lead doctor in the procedure, urological surgeon Ponco Birowo, led the surgery from Denpasar, Bali, while the patient was at the surgeon theater in Jakarta.
Editorial

Risky insurance reform
President Prabowo Subianto and his ministers attend the annual leaders’ retreat with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his delegation at the Parliament House in Singapore on June 16, 2025. It is the highest-level meeting between Indonesia and Singapore, and the first for both recently inaugurated leaders.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore hail new era in bilateral ties

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

‘The Hidden Treasures of Sudjana Kerton’: Remembering for tomorrow
Companies

Govt to monitor Boeing 787 use in Indonesia after Air India crash
Entertainment

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul
Europe

France shuts Israeli weapons booths at Paris Air Show
Weekend Five

Cocktails on a budget: DIY drinks to make at home
Asia & Pacific

Thai Airways gets court approval to exit bankruptcy plan
Americas

G7 urges Iran de-escalation as Trump makes hasty summit exit
Economy

World bank approves $2b financing for RI development
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.