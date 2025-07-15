TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Run for Equality 2025 Jakarta: Thousands rally for disability rights through inclusive run

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 15, 2025

In celebration of National Children’s Day 2025, a charity run by Plan Indonesia and the National Commission on Disabilities encourages families to move, physically and socially. (Courtesy of Run for Equality) In celebration of National Children’s Day 2025, a charity run by Plan Indonesia and the National Commission on Disabilities encourages families to move, physically and socially. (Courtesy of Run for Equality)

M

ore than 1,300 participants and supporters from diverse backgrounds gathered at Epiwalk Lifestyle, Jakarta, on July 13 for Run for Equality 2025, a charity run that encourages people to get moving physically and spark social change toward a more equal and inclusive Indonesia, especially for persons with disabilities.

Held under the theme “Building Strong Families Through Sports and Play”, Run for Equality 2025 emphasized the importance of inclusive and supportive families as the foundation of a just and accessible society, especially for people with disabilities.

Although Law No. 8/2016 guarantees persons with disabilities access to essential services, between 50 and 75 percent of them still face significant barriers to education, health care and employment. As a result, 11.4 percent of people with disabilities live below the poverty line, and only 17.2 percent of those aged 15 and above have accessed formal education.

Run for Equality 2025 was launched by Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) in collaboration with the National Commission on Disabilities (KND) to strengthen cross-sector collaboration in advancing the rights of children, women and persons with disabilities.

“We are encouraged by the strong public enthusiasm for Run for Equality, which reinforces the idea that meaningful social change requires everyone’s participation. This event is a symbol that all people, regardless of physical ability, gender or background, deserve equal space in society, including in sports,” said Dini Widiastuti, executive director of Plan Indonesia.

The Jakarta Post served as the event’s official media partner, while a number of Indonesian public figures took part as running buddies for participants, including model Kelly Tandiono, actors Joe Taslim and Yoshi Sudarso, actress Joanna Alexandra, as well as fashion designers Amanda and Janna Soekasah among others.

Prior to the main event on Sunday, the Family Fest was held on July 11 to 12 at Epiwalk Lifestyle Jakarta as race pack collection days, where visitors also attended a series of talks and workshops on inclusive parenting, the resilience of children with disabilities during disasters, inclusive employment practices, sign language and sensory play activities led by expert facilitators.

Upcoming editions of the run are scheduled for Bandung (July 27), Kupang (September 14) and Makassar (November 9).

To help fuel this movement, Plan Indonesia invites the public to take real action through community fundraising at Kitabisa.com/kitasetara2025.

Donations will be used to create safe, inclusive spaces and increase participation of families with children with disabilities and their caregivers in the Run for Equality and other empowerment programs.

In addition, a portion of the event’s ticket sales will go toward the provision of prosthetic limbs for those in need, distributed in partnership with Puspadi Bali, a long-time ally of Plan Indonesia.

Be a part of the movement. For further details, visit plan-international.or.id

