ITSEC Asia opens the largest critical infrastructure cybersecurity event in Southeast Asia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, August 27, 2025 Published on Aug. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-08-27T09:24:55+07:00

(Courtesy of ITSEC Asia) (Courtesy of ITSEC Asia)

P

T ITSEC Asia Tbk, a leading cybersecurity company in Indonesia, officially opened the ITSEC: Cybersecurity Summit 2025, a three-day event held from Aug. 26 to 28 in Jakarta.

Billed as “The Largest Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Event in Southeast Asia”, the summit brings together more than 1,000 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders and global cybersecurity experts, to address the growing challenges and threats to national and regional digital infrastructure.

The event is also expected to generate strategic dialogues and partnerships that will strengthen digital trust and safeguard Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing digital economy, which is projected to reach up to US$1 trillion GMV by 2030.

The ITSEC: Cybersecurity Summit 2025 features over 40 sessions, where ITSEC’s partners from leading global cybersecurity organizations such as Aikido, Mimecast, Segura, BlackDuck, Promon, SOCRadar, Vicarius, Google Cloud, Fortinet, Lucy Security and Securonix will share their expertise on protecting critical infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

In addition, the summit will host keynote addresses from top-level government officials and global cybersecurity experts who will share their insights on cutting-edge topics, ranging from quantum cryptography and cybersecurity in medical systems, to real-world cases like malware incidents targeting cruise ship control systems, as well as client presentations highlighting the positive impact of v-CISO services on business performance.

As part of the summit series, there will also be a call for papers, where industry experts and academics will share their perspectives in both IT and OT environments, which will be presented during the conference.

In addition, ITSEC will host a capture the flag (CTF) Competition, providing participants with the opportunity to sharpen their technical skills, solve real-world cybersecurity challenges and gain recognition as well as networking opportunities with industry professionals.

“Through the ITSEC: Cybersecurity Summit 2025, our goal is to strengthen Indonesia’s cybersecurity by raising both industry and public awareness, while connecting them with world-class experts. We hope this event not only accelerates collaboration and innovation in the industry, but also builds greater trust in society to embrace digital transformation securely,” said Patrick Dannacher, president director of ITSEC Asia.

Prof. Eko Indrajit, president commissioner of ITSEC Asia, added that ITSEC Asia is committed to placing Indonesia at the forefront of global cybersecurity.

“Through the Cybersecurity Summit 2025, we want to strengthen the nation’s resilience, build trust in digital transformation, and position Indonesia as a secure and trusted digital hub in Southeast Asia.”

Drs. Slamet Aji Pamungkas, M.Eng, deputy for cybersecurity and cryptography in the economic sector of the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), highlighted the need for broader awareness and capacity building across sectors.

“Cyber resilience is a shared responsibility. This summit provides an important platform to exchange knowledge, develop stronger defenses, and ensure that our infrastructure remains resilient against cyber risks.”

Meanwhile, Laksda Dr. Sri Yanto, director general of defense potential at the Defense Ministry, emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening cybersecurity readiness.

“Critical infrastructure is the heart of a nation’s sovereignty. Through partnerships between the government and industry such as ITSEC Asia, Indonesia can better secure its digital ecosystem and protect against evolving threats.”

For more information, visit https://itsec.asia

