PAM Jaya to almost double water subsidy from Rp 66b to Rp 111b

Workers move a pipe using a crane on Nov. 11, 2024, on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java. The Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter diameter distribution pipes to reach 100 percent coverage of tap water in Jakarta by 2030. (Antara /Alif Bintang )

Customers with the lowest income can enjoy a flat water bill of Rp 1,000 (US$0.06) per cubic meter.

C ity-owned tap water company PAM Jaya plans to increase the water subsidy from Rp 66 billion (US$3.95 million) to Rp 111 billion for low-income families in Jakarta in 2026.

“We are serious with our cross subsidy. This year the amount is Rp 66 billion and will be increased to Rp 111 billion in 2026,” PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin said in Bali on Saturday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He said the subsidy was distributed through the Healthy Water Card, aimed for customers in 2A1 and 2A2 categories, or low-income residents.

This program allows low-income customers to pay just Rp 1,000 per cubic meter or Rp 1 per liter of water.

“No other regions in Indonesia have program like this. This is the cheapest water tariff in Indonesia,” Arief said.

The huge number of subsidies made PAM Jaya carry out a customer system migration to reclassify beneficiaries of the subsidies.

“We are concerned there are customers who are not eligible but included as beneficiaries in 2A1 categories,” Arief said.