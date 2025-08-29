BPJS Kesehatan’s commitment to transparency earns national recognition

S tate health insurer BPJS Kesehatan has once again earned national recognition, this time being named Most Influential Public Institution at the MAW Talk Awards 2025, held at the Grand Diamond Hotel in Yogyakarta.

Carrying the theme “Transparency for the Nation: Leadership that Inspires Change,” the awards ceremony gathered national figures, institutional leaders, academics and media representatives.

The accolade highlights BPJS Kesehatan’s consistency in delivering transparent, accountable, and participant-oriented public services. Its flagship national health insurance (JKN) program has grown into one of the world’s most influential social health protection systems, covering more than 281 million Indonesians, the largest membership base globally.

BPJS Kesehatan president director Ali Ghufron Mukti expressed deep appreciation to the organizers and all parties supporting the institution’s journey.

“This award is not only for BPJS Kesehatan but also for the people of Indonesia who are part of the JKN program. Our gratitude goes to MAW Talk Awards for this honorable recognition. We remain committed to upholding transparency, driving service innovation, and ensuring the sustainability of JKN as a pillar of social justice in healthcare,” he said on Thursday.

Ghufron emphasized that the award would further motivate BPJS Kesehatan to enhance service quality, expand collaboration with stakeholders and strengthen digital transformation in health care as part of transparent and accessible program management.

“The sustainability of JKN is our shared responsibility. The support of government, healthcare facilities, medical workers, academics, media and the wider public is vital to keep JKN strong and sustainable for future generations,” he added.

He also expressed hope that the recognition would reinforce BPJS Kesehatan’s position as not only a public service provider but also a driver of social change toward a healthier, fairer and more prosperous Indonesia.

The MAW Talk Awards is an annual event honoring individuals and institutions deemed to have made a significant impact through transparency and leadership that inspires change.

This year’s judging panel comprised scholars from various universities, including Prof. Dr. Masduki (Indonesian Islamic University), Dr. Rahayu (Gadjah Mada University), Prof. Dr. Adhianty Nurjanah (Muhammadiyah University Yogyakarta), Dr. Christina Rochayanti (UPN Veteran Yogyakarta), and Dr. Lukas Ispandriarno (Atma Jaya University Yogyakarta).

Following their assessment, the jury, through Decree No. 1/MTA/VII/2025, named BPJS Kesehatan as Most Influential Public Institution at the 2025 awards.

Asmono Wikan, chairman of MAW Talk, said the panel found BPJS Kesehatan deserving of the award due to its consistent policy innovations and commitment to Indonesia’s core values of diversity and inclusivity.

“BPJS Kesehatan has demonstrated significant contributions to society through JKN’s management and sustainability. Moreover, it embodies noble national values such as mutual cooperation and solidarity, while encouraging social change in Indonesia,” Asmono said.