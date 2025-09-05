UT celebrates 41st anniversary, commitment to quality education through innovation

U niversitas Terbuka (UT) held the main event of its 41st Dies Natalis (anniversary) celebrations on Sept. 4 at the Universitas Terbuka Convention Center in an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and pride.

Attended by academics from across Indonesia online and offline, the event included the launch of the MyUT Tendik and MyUT TIPS apps, the WFA program within UT, a book titled Innovation Realizes Quality Education that reflects on UT's innovations over the past 41 years and 16 books by UT lecturers in various fields.

In addition, the Citra Paramesti (individual) and Citra Saghatana (institutional) awards were presented to partners outside UT who have supported the university, followed by the announcement of the winners of the national-level high school/vocational high school/Islamic high school (SMA/SMK/MA) essay competition and a series of activities commemorating UT's 41st anniversary and the 2025 UT National Arts and Sports Festival.

Throughout more than four decades, UT has traveled a long journey as a pioneer of open and distance higher education in Indonesia, becoming a symbol of hope for millions of people who want to pursue higher education without having to leave their jobs, families or homes.

This year's anniversary theme of “Inovasi Tanpa Batas Wujudkan Pendidikan Berkualitas” (Innovation Without Limits: Realizing Quality Education) reflects UT's spirit in responding to the challenges of the times.

Amid rapid technological change, UT continues to innovate in its learning systems, academic services and in building an inclusive and adaptive digital ecosystem. With a creative and collaborative approach, the university has provided students from Sabang to Merauke, and even in 56 countries, with flexible, affordable and world-class higher education.

UT’s various innovations, ranging from scientific fields, learning and academic administration services to resource management, are the result of collective efforts that leverage technological advancements.

These include the UT Metaverse, developed to address the limitations of space and time in learning practices; the implementation of AI-assisted tutoring, which emerged from the desire to provide more personalized and responsive learning support services; and the Automated Proctoring Examination to complement various exam services for students in a more flexible way, while still ensuring trust and security; a physics lab model product with an AI-based smart hybrid inquiry project laboratory; and the MyUT Mahasiswa (student), Dosen (lecturer) and Tendik (education staff) app to facilitate various administrative processes and academic development.

Future challenges are increasingly complex as the world of work changes, while required competencies become more dynamic and public expectations for education rise.

UT will continue to move, improve and innovate, using its 41st anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen its commitment to providing relevant, responsive and competitive higher education.