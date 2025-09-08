FURLA launches first-ever FURLA Beach Club at COMO Uma Canggu

F URLA has launched its first-ever FURLA Beach Club: a monthlong takeover of COMO Beach Club at COMO Uma Canggu in Badung, Bali, transforming the oceanfront venue into a celebration of Italian creativity, lifestyle and design, inspired by FURLA’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection.

This distinctive setting, where Bali’s natural beauty meets COMO’s modern, relaxed luxury and interiors conceived by acclaimed Italian designer Paola Navone, is why FURLA chose COMO Beach Club as the inaugural venue for its first collaboration of this kind.

The official launch on Sept. 4 was marked by an exclusive opening party attended by more than 200 VIP guests, including FURLA executives from Italy, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines, as well as celebrities and key opinion leaders. The evening featured a DJ, live percussion performances and a live mannequin showcase of FURLA’s new eyewear and bags collection.

Throughout September, COMO Beach Club will be redesigned with FURLA’s signature vibrant pastel color palette, featuring Lemon Meringue, Morganite, Frappé, Tofu, Celestial Blue and Moonlight Blue. These tones, soft yet lively, bring a sense of an Italian summer by the sea, while carefully curated interiors and furnishings reflect the brand’s joyful sophistication.

As part of the transformation, guests are invited to indulge in exclusive FURLA-inspired menus that embrace the flavors of Italy, infused with tropical Bali influences. From vibrant antipasti and artisanal pasta dishes to refreshing summer desserts, each culinary creation pays homage to FURLA’s Italian heritage.

The highlight is a set of specially crafted FURLA signature cocktails, available exclusively throughout September: Furla Fiore, a tropical blend of rum, coconut liqueur, blue curaçao, jackfruit, lemon and coconut milk; La Dolce Vita, a vibrant mix of gin, lychee liqueur, rose syrup, lemongrass and lemon; and Mule Metropolis, a refreshing take with rum, berry mix, elderflower, citrus and ginger beer.

The takeover also includes bespoke set menus and à la carte dishes designed to complement the cocktails, with desserts and drinks echoing the pastel palette of the season, making the dining and cocktail experience as visually delightful as it is flavorful.

Beyond gastronomy, guests will have the opportunity to explore the latest FURLA Spring/Summer 2025 collections displayed throughout the beach club, including eyewear, handbags and fragrances.

At COMO The Shop, visitors can browse the full collection and enjoy exclusive gifts with purchase, such as FURLA tote bags, stickers, fans and complimentary drink vouchers that are redeemable at FURLA Beach Club.

Special activations include the FURLA Popsicle Cart, available every weekend between Friday and Sunday from 3 p.m. until sunset, which will offer complimentary pastel popsicles to guests who share their FURLA Beach Club experience on Instagram with @furla using the hashtag #FurlaBeachClub.