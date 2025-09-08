TheJakartaPost

John Hardy celebrates milestone by paying homage to the past

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, September 8, 2025

T

o celebrate the momentous occasion of the brand’s 50th anniversary, John Hardy has released a new collection that encapsulates the vision it has always positioned at the helm of its designs: preserving artisanal heritage while pushing the boundaries of contemporary design.

John Hardy’s fall 2025 collections, under the leadership of creative chairman Reed Krakoff, are reintroducing archival icons reimagined with modern designs. The collection reinforces the brand’s legacy of artisanal craftsmanship, sustainability and innovation as a leader in fine jewelry.

Core collections are expanded and perfected through new precious metal and stone combinations, streamlined silhouettes and precision detailing. The result is a study in contrasts: delicate to bold, sculptural yet fluid and portraying the masters of handmade accessories.

The first of the collections is the new Icon Link collection, popularized as the brand’s archive for its sleek silhouette with a distinctive flat weave. Offered in bracelets, necklaces, pendants and rings starting from US$350. It is not to be mistaken for the Icon chain, which was updated to include modernized pusher clasp and new engravable options for an added layer of personal storytelling for both men and women, while still offering the micro-pavé diamond details that made it a beloved best seller, starting at $550.

Furthermore, the collection’s expanded chain offerings speak to the breadth of John Hardy techniques, from the graphic geometry of the Icon Chevron chain to the symbolic strength of the Love Knot. The Woven Chains collection is a spectrum of scale, from delicate to substantial for $625.

This fall also welcomes the long-awaited return of the Dot series, perhaps the brand’s most iconic archival collections. The updated style offers eight sculptural styles bringing coiled silhouettes to life, each punctuated by light-catching sterling silver rondels. The design in itself is an homage to the ancient Balinese jawan technique for a brand that calls the Island of the Gods home, priced between $475 and $5,900.

Another returning favourite is the Naga, which is one that lives up to its name as the legendary dragon. This season, Naga is reimagined in sleek, modern flex styles, engineered with an internal titanium wire that coils and conforms to the body fluidly. The fierce motif comes to life through scale-inspired textures, woven chain elements and refined new silhouettes. They are similarly priced between $495 and $10,500.

The collection also includes the vibrant Heishi beads made of oyster shell, the reimaged coiled Spear design that offers more colors, more beads and leather for the gentlemen, and the JH Essentials spiritual pendants.

