Krista Exhibitions showcases Balinese cuisine with Interfood Exhibition

W ith the aim of spotlighting the rich culinary diversit on the Island of the Gods, Krista Exhibitions opened the Bali Interfood 2025 Exhibition on Wednesday at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center.

Going into its sixth year, it is held concurrently with the Bali Hotel & Tourism, Bali Coffee Expo, Bali Wine & Spirits and Bakery Indonesia Expo 2025, further expanding its reach and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

The event serves as a strategic platform for food, beverage, horeca (hotels, restaurants and cafes), bakery, processing technology and packaging businesses to introduce products, establish partnerships and explore the latest trends and innovations. This year, Bali Interfood features 110 exhibitors from 17 countries, including 40 leading Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a target of over 15,000 visitors.

Exceeding the national average economic growth of 5.02 percent, the rapid development of the economy in the island is due in part to the food and beverage sector being one of the key drivers of growth.

Bali Interfood 2025 will feature a series of special programs over the three days, providing an inspiring experience for food and beverage industry players. One of the main agenda items is business matching, which connects local and international businesses with potential strategic partners to open up broader business collaboration opportunities.

Visitors can also enjoy various cooking demonstrations and interactive workshops with renowned chefs such as Chef Achen, Chef Ugay, Chef Muto and Chef Merry, who will present typical Asian culinary creations from sushi, ramen and dim sum to various traditional cakes and modern desserts.

The event also offers a number of educational sessions and seminars such as "Catcher Gourmet - Flavor Forum", "Sustain the Sources: Exploring Certification Initiatives and Sustainable Sourcing for the Hospitality Sector,” along with product demonstrations entitled "Elevating Guest Experience: Healthy Breakfast with Hurom" to inspire innovation in healthy and sustainable menus.

Various companies will showcase product demonstrations, inviting world-renowned brands such as from Catcher Gourmet and KEWPIE to GEA GETRA and Pondan. They are expected to display the latest innovations in raw materials, kitchen equipment and culinary techniques. With a diverse and inspiring agenda, Bali Interfood 2025 is ready to become a center for collaboration, business opportunities and an educational platform for the food and beverage industry at the national and international levels.

Registration is now open through the on-site registration desk, with an entrance fee of Rp 100,000 (US$6.07) valid for all three days of the exhibition.