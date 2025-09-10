TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Blok M’s rise as hip hub leaves small traders behind

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Blok M’s rise as hip hub leaves small traders behind

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Krista Exhibitions showcases Balinese cuisine with Interfood Exhibition

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 10, 2025 Published on Sep. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-09-10T17:03:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Kristamedia) (Courtesy of Kristamedia)

W

ith the aim of spotlighting the rich culinary diversit on the Island of the Gods, Krista Exhibitions opened the Bali Interfood 2025 Exhibition on Wednesday at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center.

Going into its sixth year, it is held concurrently with the Bali Hotel & Tourism, Bali Coffee Expo, Bali Wine & Spirits and Bakery Indonesia Expo 2025, further expanding its reach and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

The event serves as a strategic platform for food, beverage, horeca (hotels, restaurants and cafes), bakery, processing technology and packaging businesses to introduce products, establish partnerships and explore the latest trends and innovations. This year, Bali Interfood features 110 exhibitors from 17 countries, including 40 leading Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a target of over 15,000 visitors.

Exceeding the national average economic growth of 5.02 percent, the rapid development of the economy in the island is due in part to the food and beverage sector being one of the key drivers of growth.

Bali Interfood 2025 will feature a series of special programs over the three days, providing an inspiring experience for food and beverage industry players. One of the main agenda items is business matching, which connects local and international businesses with potential strategic partners to open up broader business collaboration opportunities.

Visitors can also enjoy various cooking demonstrations and interactive workshops with renowned chefs such as Chef Achen, Chef Ugay, Chef Muto and Chef Merry, who will present typical Asian culinary creations from sushi, ramen and dim sum to various traditional cakes and modern desserts.

The event also offers a number of educational sessions and seminars such as "Catcher Gourmet - Flavor Forum", "Sustain the Sources: Exploring Certification Initiatives and Sustainable Sourcing for the Hospitality Sector,” along with product demonstrations entitled "Elevating Guest Experience: Healthy Breakfast with Hurom" to inspire innovation in healthy and sustainable menus.

Various companies will showcase product demonstrations, inviting world-renowned brands such as from Catcher Gourmet and KEWPIE to GEA GETRA and Pondan. They are expected to display the latest innovations in raw materials, kitchen equipment and culinary techniques. With a diverse and inspiring agenda, Bali Interfood 2025 is ready to become a center for collaboration, business opportunities and an educational platform for the food and beverage industry at the national and international levels.

Registration is now open through the on-site registration desk, with an entrance fee of Rp 100,000 (US$6.07) valid for all three days of the exhibition.

Popular

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Related Articles

Spanish man dies while spearfishing in North Bali

Immigration downplays report of IDF-linked investors in Bali

Inside the art auction: Putting Indonesian masters back in the spotlight

Paying for future vacations: Indulgence or investment?

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

Related Article

Spanish man dies while spearfishing in North Bali

Immigration downplays report of IDF-linked investors in Bali

Inside the art auction: Putting Indonesian masters back in the spotlight

Paying for future vacations: Indulgence or investment?

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

Popular

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates (from left to right) Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, head of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) Muktaruddin, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Ferry Juliantono, Haj and Umroh Affairs Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf and Deputy Haj and Umroh Affairs Minister Dahnil Azhar Simanjuntak at the State Palace on Sept. 8, 2025.
Politics

Power consolidation in motion behind cabinet shake-up
Former Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the handover ceremony to her successor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Ministry of Finance in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025.
Editorial

Farewell Bu Ani
President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Nepali rapper turned mayor is Gen Z's favorite in political crisis
The Neighborhood

Turning Jakarta’s overlooked sidewalks into common ground
Asia & Pacific

Singapore to buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft
Science & Tech

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air
Archipelago

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Asia & Pacific

How 'Gen Z' protests over corruption and jobs ousted Nepal PM Oli
Asia & Pacific

Japan's LDP braces for leadership race with coalition vision in spotlight
Economy

New economic zones to invite EV firms, halal products industry
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.