Hypertension patient rests easy with accessible health care via JKN

L iving with high blood pressure, Nurmian has to be extra vigilant in maintaining her health. Otherwise her hypertension could become exacerbated, which is often the unfortunate reality facing many Indonesians when they do not take proper mitigation measures.

For Nurmian, one thing that is helping her cope is her active participation in the National Health Insurance (JKN) program. With JKN, she is able to receive treatment through services she has found to be quick, friendly and accessible, and without the added burden of costs.

Since 2019, Nurmian has been a participant under the JKN health plan for nonwage workers (PBPU), also known as independent participants. Her decision to sign up came from the many health complications she experienced that disrupted her day-to-day activities. She regularly uses level one health facilities (FKTP) to manage her condition, obtain blood pressure medication and consult with doctors.

”I used to have frequent migraines, suffer from a stiff neck and sometimes heart palpitations. But I just ignored it, thinking I just needed more sleep or that I was too tired. It was only when I did a health checkup in 2021 that I found out my blood pressure was high,” Nurmian recalled.

After her examination at a local health center, she was diagnosed with hypertension and advised to keep to a monthly routine, follow a healthier lifestyle and take antihypertensive drugs regularly.

She is grateful to be a participant of the JKN program, which has taken care of all her medication, including fully covering their costs.

”If not for JKN, I might have given up. You have to keep taking high blood pressure medication and if I were to purchase them myself, it's quite a significant expense each month. But this is all covered, from consultation to prescriptions.” she explained.

The services she has received at her local FKTP have been satisfactory, and each visit has left her with a warm experience courtesy of the facility’s medical staff. Doctors have always provided detailed explanations for Nurmian’s health condition, including the monthly updates on changes in her blood pressure.

In addition, Nurmian has learned much about her health. The education she received from FKTP health workers helped her become more aware about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, such as by cutting the amount of salt she consumes and avoiding stressors.

Regarding the general concerns many people have over JKN’s allegedly nonoptimal service quality, Nurmian says they are baseless.

”Many people are scared of signing up for the JKN program because they assume it’ll be complicated or they’ll have bad service. But I’ve proved otherwise, and I spent nothing.”

Today, she routinely keeps track of her blood pressure and visits the FKTP for her monthly checkup. Aside from these, Nurmian also uses the JKN Mobile app, which allows her to monitor her treatment costs as well as obtain a queue number online.

”I hope everyone can join this program, you really shouldn’t delay it if you can,” she advises,

“I’ve experienced the difference and I’m deeply grateful. With JKN, I can live healthily without worry.”