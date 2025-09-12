IEE Series 2025 signals a better future for the country’s economic transformation

J IExpo Kemayoran is abuzz with the opening of Construction Indonesia 2025, held for four days, starting from Sept. 10. Welcoming visitors in tandem with Mining Indonesia 2025 that was set to open the following week, both are part of the prestigious Indonesia Energy & Engineering (IEE) Series 2025.

Dubbed Southeast Asia’s Largest Industrial Gathering in Energy & Engineering Sectors, IEE 2025 carried the theme of “Sustainability for Industrial Transformation” to demonstrate the importance of incorporating globally implemented sustainability principles into the transformation of the construction and engineering industry in Indonesia.

The event is intended to be a strategic platform to bridge global trends with local Indonesian needs, driving the transformation of the construction & engineering industries toward a more sustainable and resilient future. In order to achieve this, the first week will focus on global trends and how they can correspond to challenges in the local market.

Meanwhile, the second week will focus on the energy and engineering sectors by bringing back Mining Indonesia, Oil & Gas Indonesia and Electric & Power Indonesia. The event will also launch The Battery Show Indonesia, for the first time in Southeast Asia, as well as Data Center Asia-Indonesia, to support the development of data center infrastructure and operations.

IEE Series 2025 places industrial transformation at the heart of its agenda — highlighting the shift toward greener operations, digitalization, and resilient infrastructure as a catalyst for change. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will see real-world solutions such as low-carbon concrete, electric-powered heavy equipment like dump trucks and excavators, smart building technologies that cut energy consumption, and advanced water management systems to secure clean water and sanitation for growing urban populations.

During the two-week event, the need for smarter and more efficient buildings in a country prone to natural disasters will also be a key focus, alongside the critical importance of sustainable materials and next-generation technologies to address the dual challenges of climate change and rapid development.

All of these innovations are crucial because construction activities are among the largest contributors to carbon emissions. Indonesia’s construction and engineering industry contributes nearly 10 percent to Indonesia’s GDP and employs almost 9 million people. Therefore, by adopting sustainable equipment and materials, Indonesia can reduce its environmental footprint while continuing to accelerate infrastructure development.

It is hoped that the IEE Series 2025 will act as a catalyst for Indonesia’s industrial transformation, and facilitate not only business transactions, but also knowledge exchange, investment opportunities and stronger international collaboration. The momentous occasion also amassed more than 2,000 exhibitors from 42 countries.

On Sept 13, IEE Series will also held IEE Run for Charity where funds raised will be allocated to scholarship programs for energy and engineering students at several universities. This activity will also be attended by participants from the disability community.

