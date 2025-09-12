TheJakartaPost

Luxury Dining Series at The St. Regis Jakarta brings storied flavors to life

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 12, 2025

(Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta) (Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta)

B

uilding on the triumph of last year’s debut, the Luxury Dining Series returns to enchant the Asia-Pacific’s most discerning palates.

From July to September, the epicurean voyage unites some of the region’s most illustrious destinations, each offering an invitation into the world of exceptional gastronomy, presented by Marriott International’s most accomplished chefs and mixologists.

As the fifth stop of this year’s Luxury Dining Series, The St. Regis Jakarta turns its spotlight on “Forgotten Flavors”, reviving recipes, rituals and tastes that time almost left behind.

The journey opens at Bel Étage with Chef Almatino “Tino” Gabriel Ibrata’s family-style feast through the Indonesian archipelago, where each dish carries the soul of its origin, be it the ceremonial Ajam Lodho of East Java, the treasured Gaboes Poekoeng from Betawi cuisine and the nearly lost Oseng Sajoer Gori of Central Java. Every course is a rediscovery, steeped in heritage and layered with the essence of land and sea.

A traditional wayang performance begins the evening, weaving cultural storytelling into the dining experience and setting the tone for a series of days that celebrates Jakarta’s living, storied culinary legacy.

Embark on a Destination Tour to Iwan Tirta Home for a private viewing and hands-on batik-making experience, followed by a visit to JAVARA Culture Jakarta for a guided spice garden tour, interactive sambal-making session and a curated lunch celebrating Indonesia’s rare and heirloom spices.

A Michelin-starred chapter follows with Taste of the Tales at J.J.A., as Chef Arne Riehn of IGNIV Bangkok presents his inventive interpretation of modern Swiss cuisine: refined, distinctive and engaging.

The journey continues with a Destination Tour to Old Batavia Town, tracing Jakarta’s colonial past at Fatahillah Museum and exploring centuries of folklore at the Wayang Museum.

The St. Regis Afternoon Tea comes alive in a monthlong collaboration between Chef Janice Wong and Chef Kevin Lee at The Drawing Room. Artsy and playful at its core, the experience blends striking flavor contrasts with modern elegance, where each creation mirrors Wong’s signature bold strokes, pastel hues and daring color-blocking combinations.

Evening at The St. Regis Bar will pay tribute to Batavia’s spirited history with an exclusive bar takeover, in which Yasuhiro Kawakubo of Punch Room at The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, and Giovanni Graziadei of Punch Room at The Singapore EDITION will craft signature punch cocktails that marry heritage with innovation.

The experience culminates with Sparkle Sunday Brunch at Bel Étage, beginning with a pre-cocktail gathering and the signature sabrage ritual, and then unfolding into a lavish spread of seafood, international delicacies and free-flowing wine and champagne, the perfect finale to a storied culinary journey.

The Luxury Dining Series at The St. Regis Jakarta is more than a culinary odyssey. It is where Jakarta’s storied flavors are told and brought vividly to life: a moment of taste, culture and connection that lingers as part of the city’s living culinary legacy.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram. For inquiries and reservations, contact The St. Regis Jakarta’s F&B Reservation at +62-81119222292 or dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com.

