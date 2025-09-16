TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Conrad Bali offers time-tailored experiences through Conrad 1/3/5

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 16, 2025

C

onrad Bali has introduced Conrad 1/3/5, offering travelers the opportunity to experience authentic and meaningful journeys without the hassle and stress of planning.

Conrad 1/3/5 offers a curated list of activities taking up one, three or five hours. Its flexibility fits nicely into travelers’ itineraries while delivering an experience packed with cultural, wellness and nature-based activities that connect guests deeply with Bali.

The 1-Hour Escapes, 3-Hour Immersions and 5-Hour Journeys programs allow guests to allot specific time for the kind of adventure they want to embark on, whether it’s a short relaxing getaway or a longer exciting journey.

From a deep and immersive look at Bali’s culture through a 3-hour Full Moon (Purnama) Celebration to traversing the island’s enchanting nature through Foraging & Forest Bathing for five hours, guests will be able to explore the essence of Bali.

For those seeking respite, Conrad 1/3/5 also provides healing activities that will use the hour of rest to its fullest by sleeping in a cocoon-like embrace through Sway Sleep Journey or a wellness session in Crystal Sound Healing & Chakra Balancing.

Conrad 1/3/5 doesn’t only invite its guests to look outward at Bali’s one-of-a-kind culture and vistas, but also to look inward for an authentic connection with oneself.

