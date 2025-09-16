Conrad Bali offers time-tailored experiences through Conrad 1/3/5

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
onrad Bali has introduced Conrad 1/3/5, offering travelers the opportunity to experience authentic and meaningful journeys without the hassle and stress of planning.
Conrad 1/3/5 offers a curated list of activities taking up one, three or five hours. Its flexibility fits nicely into travelers’ itineraries while delivering an experience packed with cultural, wellness and nature-based activities that connect guests deeply with Bali.
The 1-Hour Escapes, 3-Hour Immersions and 5-Hour Journeys programs allow guests to allot specific time for the kind of adventure they want to embark on, whether it’s a short relaxing getaway or a longer exciting journey.
From a deep and immersive look at Bali’s culture through a 3-hour Full Moon (Purnama) Celebration to traversing the island’s enchanting nature through Foraging & Forest Bathing for five hours, guests will be able to explore the essence of Bali.
For those seeking respite, Conrad 1/3/5 also provides healing activities that will use the hour of rest to its fullest by sleeping in a cocoon-like embrace through Sway Sleep Journey or a wellness session in Crystal Sound Healing & Chakra Balancing.
Conrad 1/3/5 doesn’t only invite its guests to look outward at Bali’s one-of-a-kind culture and vistas, but also to look inward for an authentic connection with oneself.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.