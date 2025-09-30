TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Govt insists on keeping free meals program running
Jakarta digs deep

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Govt insists on keeping free meals program running
Jakarta digs deep

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The wellness revolution continues in Bali

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 30, 2025 Published on Sep. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-09-30T10:04:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua) (Courtesy of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua)

T

he pristine shores of Bali promise certain things that everyone can count on: healing. The island has become a prime location for the best wellness resorts in the archipelago.

First up, Conrad Bali introduces its long-awaited spa, in accordance with World Wellness Weekend in September. Thoughtfully designed for travelers seeking meaningful self-discovery and experiences, the spa offers treatments aligned with Conrad’s philosophy of personal growth, immersive wellbeing and cultural enrichment.

When a day is not enough, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali offers a curated three-day, two-night program designed to restore balance, nurture vitality and inspire mindful living, providing guests with a series of personalized wellness sessions, a physical alignment check, and departure consultations to ensure that the healing continues after they leave.

Perched atop the Ayung River valley in Ubud, the new fitness hub at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan offers the majestic view of the panoramic jungle and the water with the aim to provide balance through immersive nature experience. The hub prioritizes recovery-focused travel for long-term wellbeing.

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Related Article

Issuance of 106 SHM certificates in forest area, extraordinary crime threatening Bali

Culture, not construction, drives tourism success

Nepali rapper turned mayor is Gen Z's favorite in political crisis

A revolution, a rumor and a new poet's death

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An idle Ferris wheel stands near tents at a camp for displaced people in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 29, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Muslim states join European powers in backing Trump Gaza plan
A worker cleans a room at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, Monday (September 8, 2025). In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Editorial

Keep Danantara in check
Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that the US-based gold and copper miner has caused the state US$13 billion in losses from environmental damage. (thejakartapost.com/Nethy Dharma Somba)
Companies

Copper producers await extension of concentrate export permits

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Choosing a better path for tobacco excise
Art & Culture

Fadli Zon emphasizes Indonesia’s role in global cultural policy at UNESCO MONDIACULT 2025
Americas

YouTube to pay $22 million in settlement with Trump
Economy

EU, RI to ‘soften’ nontariff barriers thanks to CEPA, says Trade Minister
Middle East and Africa

Muslim states join European powers in backing Trump Gaza plan
Economy

Prabowo rolls out 26,000 subsidized homes amid sluggish program
Academia

Rights on demand: Asia’s gig economy gets a legal upgrade
Conversation

The life of a tropical snow girl: Zazi Landman’s Winter Olympics dream
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.