The wellness revolution continues in Bali

T he pristine shores of Bali promise certain things that everyone can count on: healing. The island has become a prime location for the best wellness resorts in the archipelago.

First up, Conrad Bali introduces its long-awaited spa, in accordance with World Wellness Weekend in September. Thoughtfully designed for travelers seeking meaningful self-discovery and experiences, the spa offers treatments aligned with Conrad’s philosophy of personal growth, immersive wellbeing and cultural enrichment.

When a day is not enough, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali offers a curated three-day, two-night program designed to restore balance, nurture vitality and inspire mindful living, providing guests with a series of personalized wellness sessions, a physical alignment check, and departure consultations to ensure that the healing continues after they leave.

Perched atop the Ayung River valley in Ubud, the new fitness hub at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan offers the majestic view of the panoramic jungle and the water with the aim to provide balance through immersive nature experience. The hub prioritizes recovery-focused travel for long-term wellbeing.