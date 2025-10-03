TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PT Vale wins global Supply Chain Excellence Award for 0-hour Truck innovation

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 3, 2025 Published on Oct. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-10-03T15:35:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Vale Indonesia) (Courtesy of Vale Indonesia)

I

n a powerful demonstration of how mining supply chains can be transformed through sustainability and innovation, PT Vale Indonesia (PT Vale) has been awarded the Manufacturing Category Award at the prestigious Supply Chain Excellence Awards (SCEA) Asia Pacific 2025.

The winning initiative, the 0-hour Truck Rebuild Project, is a breakthrough in combining operational excellence with environmental responsibility. Instead of discarding aging heavy-duty trucks and replacing them with new units, PT Vale restores them to “zero-hour” condition, effectively giving each vehicle a second life.

This approach not only secures performance and safety equal to brand new assets but also avoids the environmental cost of producing and transporting new trucks.

By reusing existing materials and components where possible, the project has dramatically reduced industrial waste, minimized emissions from manufacturing and strengthened circular economy practices within mining operations.

The initiative also reflects PT Vale’s long-term vision to embed sustainability at the core of its supply chain. Through the zero-hour rebuild, the company reduces its carbon footprint while at the same time increasing cost efficiency and resilience in its operations.

The restored fleet enables PT Vale to continue serving global demand for nickel, an essential mineral for the clean energy transition, without compromising on environmental stewardship or safety standards.

As part of its broader strategy, PT Vale has also advanced renewable fuel solutions such as the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) project together with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, PT Trakindo Utama and PT United Tractors, aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of its logistics and mining processes.

Together, these initiatives show how mining supply chains can become a source of innovation and responsibility, rather than impact alone.

Sadewo, PT Vale Indonesia’s head of supply chain management, underscored the transformative value of the program, noting that the 0-hour Truck Rebuild is a sustainability solution as opposed to a mere maintenance project.

“By rebuilding rather than replacing, we extend the life of critical assets, reduce waste, and cut emissions, while ensuring our operations remain efficient and reliable. Combined with our work on renewable energy and green logistics, this award reflects our determination to push supply chain practices toward a future where responsibility and performance go hand in hand.”

Reflecting on the achievement, PT Vale Indonesia CEO Bernardus Irmanto said while awards are important recognition, what matters most is the impact they represent.

“The 0-hour Truck Rebuild illustrates the kind of legacy we want to build: one where innovation safeguards the environment while enabling growth. As part of the MIND ID family, we believe that the wisdom to mine responsibly today is the foundation for a better tomorrow,” he concluded.

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Related Articles

AI must not ignore human rights

Independence Day: Gojek empowers local tech talent in driving innovation for Indonesia

Trump targets tariff evasion, with eye on China

Two ambassadors under one roof

China-US talks matter a good deal for ASEAN

Related Article

AI must not ignore human rights

Independence Day: Gojek empowers local tech talent in driving innovation for Indonesia

Trump targets tariff evasion, with eye on China

Two ambassadors under one roof

China-US talks matter a good deal for ASEAN

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Sudden crash: Members of a joint search and rescue team stand next to heavy equipment on Oct. 1, 2025, at the site of a collapsed prayer hall at Pondok Pesantren Al Khoziny, an Islamic boarding school in Buduran district, Sidoarjo, East Java. According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Sept. 30, the day after the structure fell on worshipers during mid-afternoon prayers, 91 individuals were still trapped under the rubble.
Society

Deadly boarding school collapse exposes failures in construction safety
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Editorial

The palace’s press restriction
Ducati Lenovo Team's Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez rides during the practice session ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara on October 3, 2025.
Sports

World champion Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia MotoGP practice

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Govt suspends TikTok registration over data sharing failures, ministry says
Archipelago

North Sumatra Police foil attempt to traffic people to Malaysia
Middle East and Africa

Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla
Middle East and Africa

Organizers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel
Sports

World champion Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Companies

Arsjad Rasjid launches equity firm, links up with Danantara
Regulations

RI chides EU over refusal to accept WTO biofuel ruling
Politics

Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.