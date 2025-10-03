PT Vale wins global Supply Chain Excellence Award for 0-hour Truck innovation

I n a powerful demonstration of how mining supply chains can be transformed through sustainability and innovation, PT Vale Indonesia (PT Vale) has been awarded the Manufacturing Category Award at the prestigious Supply Chain Excellence Awards (SCEA) Asia Pacific 2025.

The winning initiative, the 0-hour Truck Rebuild Project, is a breakthrough in combining operational excellence with environmental responsibility. Instead of discarding aging heavy-duty trucks and replacing them with new units, PT Vale restores them to “zero-hour” condition, effectively giving each vehicle a second life.

This approach not only secures performance and safety equal to brand new assets but also avoids the environmental cost of producing and transporting new trucks.

By reusing existing materials and components where possible, the project has dramatically reduced industrial waste, minimized emissions from manufacturing and strengthened circular economy practices within mining operations.

The initiative also reflects PT Vale’s long-term vision to embed sustainability at the core of its supply chain. Through the zero-hour rebuild, the company reduces its carbon footprint while at the same time increasing cost efficiency and resilience in its operations.

The restored fleet enables PT Vale to continue serving global demand for nickel, an essential mineral for the clean energy transition, without compromising on environmental stewardship or safety standards.

As part of its broader strategy, PT Vale has also advanced renewable fuel solutions such as the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) project together with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, PT Trakindo Utama and PT United Tractors, aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of its logistics and mining processes.

Together, these initiatives show how mining supply chains can become a source of innovation and responsibility, rather than impact alone.

Sadewo, PT Vale Indonesia’s head of supply chain management, underscored the transformative value of the program, noting that the 0-hour Truck Rebuild is a sustainability solution as opposed to a mere maintenance project.

“By rebuilding rather than replacing, we extend the life of critical assets, reduce waste, and cut emissions, while ensuring our operations remain efficient and reliable. Combined with our work on renewable energy and green logistics, this award reflects our determination to push supply chain practices toward a future where responsibility and performance go hand in hand.”

Reflecting on the achievement, PT Vale Indonesia CEO Bernardus Irmanto said while awards are important recognition, what matters most is the impact they represent.

“The 0-hour Truck Rebuild illustrates the kind of legacy we want to build: one where innovation safeguards the environment while enabling growth. As part of the MIND ID family, we believe that the wisdom to mine responsibly today is the foundation for a better tomorrow,” he concluded.