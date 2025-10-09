TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year
Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools
Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year
Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools
Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Guerlain celebrates savoir-faire with Bouquet de la Mariée, Shalimar reinterpretations

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-10-09T10:36:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Guerlain) (Courtesy of Guerlain)

C

elebrating a tradition steeped in elegance and romanticism, Guerlain transforms two of its iconic perfumes into exceptional art pieces.

With the Bouquet de la Mariée, Guerlain collaborated with the high-end jewelry designer Philippe Ferrandis, an iconic figure in Parisian high-end jewelry since 1986.

Inspired by the wonders of nature, Ferrandis paired the Bee Bottle with an apple tree, a metaphor of protection and fertility. Rising from a handcrafted golden pedestal, the tree wraps the bottle in its coppery branches in a protective embrace.

The apple tree is gilded in 24-carat gold and adorned with 28-enameled flowers. The trunk of the tree evokes the rippling textures of flora, while the hammered copper branches gracefully interlace to form a protective sanctuary for the precious Bee Bottle at the center. A flower blooms in the form of a wearable brooch at the bottom of the sculpture, allowing one to carry the essence of the piece wherever they go.

The fragrance chosen to fill the Bee Bottle, the eponymous Bouquet de la Mariée was first released in 2015, defined by a concentration of floral notes that will remain forever in bloom.

The delicate floral bouquet opens with a note of orange blossom, an iconic lucky charm for a bride, accompanied by a delicious sugared almond accord, dazzling in a cloud of white musk, vanilla and incense notes.

Meanwhile, in celebrating the centenary of its Shalimar perfume, Guerlain tapped the Franco-Brazilian artist Janaïna Milheiro to magnify its legendary bottle with a masterful adornment.

Composed in 1925 by Jacques Guerlain, the Shalimar is the first amber fragrance in the history of perfumery. Named in homage to the enchanting Shalimar gardens, built by Emperor Shâh Jahân in honor of his all-encompassing love for Empress Consort Mumtaz Mahal.

Artisanal expertise and creative brilliance meet in an encounter where shimmering feathers reinvent the lushness of the gardens and the flamboyance of Frida Kahlo. With infinite meticulousness, Milheiro arranges feathers and flowers one by one, infusing a profusion of color into Shalimar’s timeless silhouette, designed by Raymond Guerlain in 1925 in collaboration with Baccarat.

Each bottle, beautifully enhanced with a traditional silk thread barbichage before being sealed with a pink wax stamp, contains Shalimar L’Essence, a spellbinding interpretation of the original fragrance.

Bergamot and the floral bouquet of rose, iris, and jasmine notes embrace the caressing roundness of tonka bean, giving way to the intoxicating imprint of vanilla. Opopanine, the amber accord that seals Shalimar’s identity, adds the perfect finishing touch to the whole fragrance. Vanilla and opoponax combine, driven by the sensual feel of patchouli and musk.

With 53 numbered pieces available worldwide for the Bouquet de la Mariée by Philippe Ferrandis and 66 bottles for the Shalimar 100th Anniversary, both fragrances are destined to become collectibles in their own right, elevating them to olfactory works of art.

For more information, visit guerlain.com

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Related Articles

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

Govt plans bigger Independence Day celebration at palace

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Related Article

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

Govt plans bigger Independence Day celebration at palace

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Better future: A number of visitors seek job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Economy

Indonesia struggles to create jobs for its youth
Environment Ministry officers place barriers in the area of PT PMT, which is suspected to be the source of Cesium-137 radioactive contamination in the Cikande Industrial Estate, Banten, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Editorial

The toxic truth of waste neglect
A teacher demonstrates the use of a microscope to students at SMAN Unggulan MH Thamrin in Cipayung, East Jakarta, on Oct. 8, 2025. The school is one of 12 schools selected for transformation under the Garuda School program, one of President Prabowo Subianto's education initiatives.
Society

Government rolls out Garuda Schools for top students

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Introducing the new cybercrime treaty
Pawrenting

Finding room for fur and paws in the city’s high-rises

Economy

World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says
Academia

Is the France-Indonesia defense partnership faltering?
Entertainment

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
Academia

Japan’s first female PM and what it means for Indonesia

Politics

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority
Academia

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.