Guerlain celebrates savoir-faire with Bouquet de la Mariée, Shalimar reinterpretations

C elebrating a tradition steeped in elegance and romanticism, Guerlain transforms two of its iconic perfumes into exceptional art pieces.

With the Bouquet de la Mariée, Guerlain collaborated with the high-end jewelry designer Philippe Ferrandis, an iconic figure in Parisian high-end jewelry since 1986.

Inspired by the wonders of nature, Ferrandis paired the Bee Bottle with an apple tree, a metaphor of protection and fertility. Rising from a handcrafted golden pedestal, the tree wraps the bottle in its coppery branches in a protective embrace.

The apple tree is gilded in 24-carat gold and adorned with 28-enameled flowers. The trunk of the tree evokes the rippling textures of flora, while the hammered copper branches gracefully interlace to form a protective sanctuary for the precious Bee Bottle at the center. A flower blooms in the form of a wearable brooch at the bottom of the sculpture, allowing one to carry the essence of the piece wherever they go.

The fragrance chosen to fill the Bee Bottle, the eponymous Bouquet de la Mariée was first released in 2015, defined by a concentration of floral notes that will remain forever in bloom.

The delicate floral bouquet opens with a note of orange blossom, an iconic lucky charm for a bride, accompanied by a delicious sugared almond accord, dazzling in a cloud of white musk, vanilla and incense notes.

Meanwhile, in celebrating the centenary of its Shalimar perfume, Guerlain tapped the Franco-Brazilian artist Janaïna Milheiro to magnify its legendary bottle with a masterful adornment.

Composed in 1925 by Jacques Guerlain, the Shalimar is the first amber fragrance in the history of perfumery. Named in homage to the enchanting Shalimar gardens, built by Emperor Shâh Jahân in honor of his all-encompassing love for Empress Consort Mumtaz Mahal.

Artisanal expertise and creative brilliance meet in an encounter where shimmering feathers reinvent the lushness of the gardens and the flamboyance of Frida Kahlo. With infinite meticulousness, Milheiro arranges feathers and flowers one by one, infusing a profusion of color into Shalimar’s timeless silhouette, designed by Raymond Guerlain in 1925 in collaboration with Baccarat.

Each bottle, beautifully enhanced with a traditional silk thread barbichage before being sealed with a pink wax stamp, contains Shalimar L’Essence, a spellbinding interpretation of the original fragrance.

Bergamot and the floral bouquet of rose, iris, and jasmine notes embrace the caressing roundness of tonka bean, giving way to the intoxicating imprint of vanilla. Opopanine, the amber accord that seals Shalimar’s identity, adds the perfect finishing touch to the whole fragrance. Vanilla and opoponax combine, driven by the sensual feel of patchouli and musk.

With 53 numbered pieces available worldwide for the Bouquet de la Mariée by Philippe Ferrandis and 66 bottles for the Shalimar 100th Anniversary, both fragrances are destined to become collectibles in their own right, elevating them to olfactory works of art.

