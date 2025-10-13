TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ambassadors, global investors explore investment opportunities in Nusantara at MIF 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 13, 2025

(Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority) (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T

he Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority recently welcomed embassy representatives, businesspeople and potential investors from various countries at the 2025 Mahakam Investment Forum (MIF), which served as a platform to explore potential cross-sectoral collaboration and strengthen the involvement of businesses and friendly countries in the development of the new capital city.

Held by Bank Indonesia (BI) East Kalimantan Representative Office at the Coordinating Ministry 3 Multifunction Hall in the Central Government District, Nusantara, on Oct. 10, the forum took the theme "Trade, Tourism, Investment and Industry: Enhancing East Kalimantan's Economic Transformation".

MIF 2025 presented three potential areas of cooperation: housing and residential; education and technology; and commercial and lifestyle, emphasizing the province's role as a future national economic superhub.

Head of the BI East Kalimantan Representative Office Budi Widihartanto, who chaired the event, said MIF 2025 fostered renewed optimism for the development of the new capital city.

"The variety of input from embassies and investor partners, both local and international, demonstrated great interest in the progress of the new capital city's development. They came, saw [the progress] firsthand and expressed their appreciation," he said, adding that the collaboration with the IKN Authority has become more concrete through direct services in the form of letters of intent from investors.

Head of the IKN Authority Basuki Hadimuljono also expressed his appreciation for BI's steps in strengthening investment synergy in the archipelago.

"Nusantara has prepared basic infrastructure, including plans to build an office complex and residential complex for the trias politica. Currently, 50 investors have signed cooperation agreements. Nusantara will become the Indonesian capital, while Jakarta will transform into the center of the ASEAN region," he emphasized.

This optimism was echoed by the Pakistani Ambassador Zahid Hafeez Chaundhri, who personally inspected the new capital city development area.

"This is a beautiful place. Inshallah, we will build an international school here, and we are also interested in investing in the housing sector," he said, while also mentioning Pakistan’s similar move from Karachi to Islamabad.

MIF 2025 symbolizes the strong international confidence in the direction of the capital's development, while also opening up new investment opportunities in various strategic sectors, from education to modern lifestyle. With the support of Bank Indonesia, local governments and global partners, Nusantara continues to strengthen its position as an economic superhub for Indonesia and the ASEAN region.

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

