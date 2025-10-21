TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Bank DBS Indonesia Empowers Asia’s Growth Through Seamless Digital Connectivity

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 21, 2025 Published on Oct. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-10-20T15:50:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia) (Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)

A

s cross-border businesses continue to expand across Asia, the demand for faster, more secure, and seamless payment solutions has become increasingly vital. Recognizing this, Bank DBS Indonesia continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner through innovations that bridge economies and empower growth.

Bank DBS Indonesia introduced IDEAL RAPID (Real-Time Application Programming Interface), a digital solution that enables real-time and seamless payments across Asia, as remittances play a crucial role in facilitating cross-border fund flows, supporting both families and businesses.

DBS IDEAL RAPID continues to  strengthen economic connectivity and empower millions of customers.

It will also help business people who require fast, secure and efficient cross-border financial solutions, achieve successful business expansion across Asia, amid the region’s rapidly growing and interconnected economies.

According to projections by ResearchAndMarkets, the international remittance market to Indonesia is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3 percent through 2028. Meanwhile, the World Bank forecasts that global remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries will continue to rise, reaching US$690 billion by 2025.

With this growing trend of digitalization and the strategic importance of remittances, Indonesia is well positioned to maximize the benefits for both individuals and corporations.

Within this ecosystem, Bank DBS Indonesia stands out as a trusted partner for business growth in Asia, offering innovative solutions such as the aforementioned DBS IDEAL RAPID.

According to Dandy Pandy, Head of Global Transaction Services Bank DBS Indonesia, collaboration and technological acceleration are key to becoming a leading cross-border remittance solution provider.

Beyond digital remittances, Bank DBS Indonesia continues to pioneer adaptive financial services amid dynamic market conditions. In times of global uncertainty, the bank supports clients’ business resilience through diversification strategies and innovative liquidity solutions.

To support cross-border expansion, the bank offers competitive foreign exchange rates, cash management services and integrated working capital facilities. DBS Indonesia continues to advance its digital transformation, from providing easier access to capital markets for institutional investors to integrating APIs that streamline workflows and accelerate international transactions.

Awards

(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)
(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)

Bank DBS Indonesia’s integrated digital solutions have earned them the Indonesia Partner Experience of the Year (Banking) award at the Asian Experience Awards 2024, recognizing the success of DBS RAPID in supporting over 200,000 users and transforming cross-border payment experiences with cutting-edge technology.

The recognition was further strengthened by The Asset’s Triple A Treasurise Awards, in theBest Cash Management Bank and Best Payments and Collections Solution (Distribution/Procurement) categories. These accolades affirm Bank DBS Indonesia’s commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering digital solutions that drive efficiency and transformation for corporate clients.

Such achievements further strengthen Bank DBS Indonesia’s position as a trusted partner for companies seeking to expand their business reach, both domestically and internationally, through cash management, competitive FX rates, financing facilities and comprehensive digital integration.

With extensive connectivity across Asia, deep expertise in digital solutions and an unwavering focus on client experience, Bank DBS Indonesia stands as the ideal strategic partner for companies pursuing business expansion in the region.

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Related Articles

Chasing high growth: Indonesia’s risky economic leap

'Siapa Dia': Garin Nugroho's cultural remembrance and empowerment

Technology predictions for 2025 and beyond

Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment

Malaysian delegation learns about PNM's ultra-micro empowerment scheme

Related Article

Chasing high growth: Indonesia’s risky economic leap

'Siapa Dia': Garin Nugroho's cultural remembrance and empowerment

Technology predictions for 2025 and beyond

Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment

Malaysian delegation learns about PNM's ultra-micro empowerment scheme

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.
Politics

Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
CEO Danantara Rosan Roeslani at 2025 Forbes CEO Conference
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Four Medan cops detained after arresting politician in mistaken identity case
Academia

As the world's grabby geezers unite, Gen Z is left in the dust
Jakarta

Jakarta to remove long-abandoned monorail columns by 2026
Society

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Society

Bali’s Udayana University probes bullying allegation following student’s death
Academia

Indonesia’s anticorruption fight: Serving politics, not justice
Opinion

Analysis: ‘3 million homes’ program in limbo after losing PSN status
Archipelago

Riau Islands police probe Germany-bound 'Ferienjob' trafficking case

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.