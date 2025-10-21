Bank DBS Indonesia Empowers Asia’s Growth Through Seamless Digital Connectivity

A s cross-border businesses continue to expand across Asia, the demand for faster, more secure, and seamless payment solutions has become increasingly vital. Recognizing this, Bank DBS Indonesia continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner through innovations that bridge economies and empower growth.

Bank DBS Indonesia introduced IDEAL RAPID (Real-Time Application Programming Interface), a digital solution that enables real-time and seamless payments across Asia, as remittances play a crucial role in facilitating cross-border fund flows, supporting both families and businesses.

DBS IDEAL RAPID continues to strengthen economic connectivity and empower millions of customers.

It will also help business people who require fast, secure and efficient cross-border financial solutions, achieve successful business expansion across Asia, amid the region’s rapidly growing and interconnected economies.

According to projections by ResearchAndMarkets, the international remittance market to Indonesia is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3 percent through 2028. Meanwhile, the World Bank forecasts that global remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries will continue to rise, reaching US$690 billion by 2025.

With this growing trend of digitalization and the strategic importance of remittances, Indonesia is well positioned to maximize the benefits for both individuals and corporations.

Within this ecosystem, Bank DBS Indonesia stands out as a trusted partner for business growth in Asia, offering innovative solutions such as the aforementioned DBS IDEAL RAPID.

According to Dandy Pandy, Head of Global Transaction Services Bank DBS Indonesia, collaboration and technological acceleration are key to becoming a leading cross-border remittance solution provider.

Beyond digital remittances, Bank DBS Indonesia continues to pioneer adaptive financial services amid dynamic market conditions. In times of global uncertainty, the bank supports clients’ business resilience through diversification strategies and innovative liquidity solutions.

To support cross-border expansion, the bank offers competitive foreign exchange rates, cash management services and integrated working capital facilities. DBS Indonesia continues to advance its digital transformation, from providing easier access to capital markets for institutional investors to integrating APIs that streamline workflows and accelerate international transactions.

Awards

(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)

Bank DBS Indonesia’s integrated digital solutions have earned them the Indonesia Partner Experience of the Year (Banking) award at the Asian Experience Awards 2024, recognizing the success of DBS RAPID in supporting over 200,000 users and transforming cross-border payment experiences with cutting-edge technology.

The recognition was further strengthened by The Asset’s Triple A Treasurise Awards, in theBest Cash Management Bank and Best Payments and Collections Solution (Distribution/Procurement) categories. These accolades affirm Bank DBS Indonesia’s commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering digital solutions that drive efficiency and transformation for corporate clients.

Such achievements further strengthen Bank DBS Indonesia’s position as a trusted partner for companies seeking to expand their business reach, both domestically and internationally, through cash management, competitive FX rates, financing facilities and comprehensive digital integration.

With extensive connectivity across Asia, deep expertise in digital solutions and an unwavering focus on client experience, Bank DBS Indonesia stands as the ideal strategic partner for companies pursuing business expansion in the region.