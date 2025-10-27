TheJakartaPost

Strategic collaboration between LPEI, ICBC Indonesia enhances national export ecosystem

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 27, 2025

(Courtesy of Indonesia Eximbank) (Courtesy of Indonesia Eximbank)

C

ontinuing a long-standing strategic partnership to strengthen the national export ecosystem, Indonesia Eximbank (LPEI) and Bank ICBC Indonesia have signed a US$250 million credit agreement, consisting of a $100 million revolving facility and a $150 million three-year term loan.

The agreement was signed in Jakarta on Oct. 15 by Indonesia Eximbank head of funding & treasury division Lianawaty Mihardja and ICBC Indonesia director Liu Hongbo, witnessed by Indonesia Eximbank managing director of finance, operations and information technology Anwar Harsono and ICBC director Fransisca Nelwan Mok, Director of ICBC Indonesia.

Anwar explained that as the Special Mission Vehicle (SMV) under the Finance Ministry, Indonesia Eximbank continues to expand synergies with various strategic partners, including Bank ICBC Indonesia, with which it has collaborated since 2015.

Indonesia Eximbank expressed its appreciation for Bank ICBC Indonesia's trust and commitment in supporting Indonesia Eximbank 's mandate over the past decade, with both agreeing to continue encouraging increased trade activity between Indonesia and China amidst the challenges and dynamics of the evolving global market.

"This moment not only marks a financial achievement but also reaffirms the partnership built on mutual respect, a shared vision and ongoing support since 2015. Indonesia Eximbank and ICBC Indonesia remain committed to exploring new opportunities, supporting and enhancing the capacity of export-oriented businesses and adding value to the Indonesian economy," Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Hongbo noted that the collaboration, grounded in professionalism, reliability and integrity, demonstrates the synergy between the two institutions in achieving shared goals.

This initiative, he continues, also reflects an ongoing commitment to supporting the national ecosystem and strengthening financial connectivity, particularly between Indonesia and China.

"Over the years, Bank ICBC Indonesia has achieved significant milestones in its contribution to the national financial industry. As part of the ICBC Group, the banking institution with the largest total assets in the world, we continue to strengthen our role as a financial bridge between Indonesia and China. Through this partnership, ICBC Indonesia provides innovative and adaptive financial solutions, including the development of the Renminbi (RMB) business, enhanced trade financing facilities and the digitization of banking services to support exporters and importers," he said.

